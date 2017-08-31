Momentous Entertainment Group to Rebuild its Poolworks Social Media Platform

LAS VEGAS, NV–(Marketwired – Aug 31, 2017) – Momentous Entertainment Group, Inc. (“Momentous”) (OTC PINK: MMEG), an online social media network company vertically organized into four business areas: social networking, social gaming, e-commerce sold consumer products and services, and OTT streaming media content creation and distribution, announced today its plan to rebuild and relaunch its Poolworks German social network platform.

The completion of the new Poolworks social network platform is anticipated for early next year. Momentous and Poolworks expect to launch the new platform with a new user interface and enhanced features, including mobile functionality. Along with the new platform, refreshing the brand identity, potentially with a new name and logo is also being considered.

Kurt Neubauer, Momentous Entertainment Group’s CEO, stated, “The Poolworks VZ platform needed a major update and refresh to provide the necessary functionality and engagement tools for a new generation of social media users.” Mr. Neubauer also stated, “The new platform is going to take all the benefits that users liked from the past and add more user friendly features, options and new ways to communicate with friends and family.”

Momentous, through its news releases, will continue to keep shareholders updated as progress is made on the new architectural platform.

About Momentous Entertainment Group (MMEG)

Momentous Entertainment Group, Inc. (MMEG) is an online social media network company. It is vertically organized into four business areas: social networking, social gaming, ecommerce sold consumer products and services, and OTT (Over-The-Top) streaming media content creation and distribution.

With millions of online registered users worldwide, Momentous’ value proposition serves multiple stakeholders: 1) Social network users, 2) OTT streaming content users, 3) Online gamers, and 4) Consumers looking to buy products and services through our e-commerce portal and our social network.

Please note the Company may use social media to communicate with the public. This communication may include information that could be deemed material information. As a result, the Company encourages interested parties to review the information that it posts on the following social media channels: Facebook (https://facebook.com/momentousent13), Twitter (https://twitter.com/momentousent13), and LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/15878606).

To learn more, visit Momentous Entertainment Group’s websites: Corporate Site www.momentousent.com, Music Site www.momentousmusic.com and Music One Corp www.music1.biz.

