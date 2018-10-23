Monsanto Verdict Upheld; Award Cut to $78M

CBJ — A judge in California upheld a jury’s verdict that found Monsanto’s weed killer caused a groundskeeper’s cancer, but the awarded settlement was drastically cut from $289 million to $78 million.

In denying Monsanto’s request for a new trial, San Francisco Superior Court Judge Suzanne Bolanos cut the jury’s punitive damage award from $250 million to $39 million. The judge had earlier said she had strong doubts about the jury’s entire punitive damage award.

Bolanos gave DeWayne Johnson until Dec. 7 to accept the reduced amount or demand a new trial.

A Monsanto spokesperson said the company was pleased with the reduced reward but still plans to appeal the verdict. The company maintains there is no scientific evidence that proves there is a link between the Roundup weed killer and cancer.

@CanBizJournal