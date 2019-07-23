Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | Monterey Minerals Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of up to $300,000 Non Flow-Through and $100,000 Flow-Through Funding Monterey Minerals Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of up to $300,000 Non Flow-Through and $100,000 Flow-Through Funding CBJ Newsmakers RecommendedFar Resources Extends Relationship with BattMat Technologies Inc. and Files Patents for Seven Battery and Marine Related TechnologiesMarathon Gold Announces Amendment to News Release DisclosureDOI Secretary Bernhardt Visits Nevada Gold Mines, Reviews Permitting Process