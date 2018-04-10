Montero Announces Repricing of $1,120,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement

TORONTO, April 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd. (TSX-V:MON) (“Montero” or the “Corporation”) announced today that it has repriced its non-brokered private placement of up to $1,120,000 originally announced on February 5, 2018 (the “Offering”). The private placement will now consist of up to 4,666,666 units (the “Units”) at a price of $0.24 per Unit, for gross proceeds of approximately $1,120,000. The final closing date, subject to the approval by the TSX Venture (“TSX-V”), will be on or around April 16, 2018.

Each Unit will consist of one common share (“Common Share”) and one common share purchase warrant (“Warrant”). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.32 per common share until the date which is (18) eighteen months following the closing date of the Offering. The Warrants will be subject to an acceleration provision whereby if the closing price of the Common Shares on the TSX Venture exchange (“TSX-V”) closes at a minimum of $0.32 per share for a period of ten (10) consecutive trading days, the Corporation may, at its option, accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants to the date which is 30 days following the date upon which notice of the accelerated expiry date is provided by the Corporation to the holders of the Warrants.

Montero intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for general corporate and working capital purposes.

Completion of the Offering is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the approval of the TSX-V and applicable securities regulatory authorities. The securities issued and issuable pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a four month and one day statutory hold period.

Development of Lithium Exploration

Montero is actively seeking to acquire and evaluate new lithium and cobalt properties in Africa to develop its new battery metals strategy.

About Montero

Montero is a mineral exploration and development company engaged in the identification, acquisition, evaluation and exploration of mineral properties in Africa. Currently these include Lithium, Tantalum and Tin in Namibia, Phosphates in South Africa and Rare Earth Elements (REE) in Tanzania. Montero is reviewing and evaluating other opportunities from its operating base in South Africa. Montero trades on the TSX-V under the symbol MON.

For more information, contact:

Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd.

Dr. Antony Harwood, President and Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: ir@monteromining.com

Tel: +1 416 840 9197 | Fax: +1 866 688 4671

www.monteromining.com

