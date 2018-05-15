Montero Appoints Jamie Levy to Board of Directors and Grants Stock Options

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR OVER UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES

TORONTO, May 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd. (TSX-V:MON) has appointed Jamie Levy to the Corporation’s Board of Directors and granted incentive stock options to the Board of Directors, Management and consultants.

Jamie Levy has over 10 years of experience in the mining industry and an exceptional track record for raising capital and managing listed Canadian companies. Most recently, Jamie was the President and CEO of Pine Point Mining and has held various positions in Canadian listed companies and financial institutions.

Dr. Tony Harwood, President and Chief Executive Officer of Montero commented, “We are delighted to have Jamie join Montero’s Board of Directors. Jamie’s previous experience in raising capital to develop projects and companies in Canada will add significant value to build Montero as a new battery metals lithium company.”

The addition of Jamie Levy to the Board of Directors increases the number of the Company’s directors to 5 and achieves the objective of strengthening the Board’s overall calibre, diversity and skill set.

Subject to regulatory approval, Montero has granted 1,752,000 Stock Options to the Board of Directors, Management and consultants pursuant to the Corporation’s incentive Stock Option Plan.

About Montero

Montero is a mineral exploration and development company engaged in the identification, acquisition, evaluation and exploration of mineral properties in Africa. Currently these include Lithium, Tantalum and Tin in Namibia, Phosphates in South Africa and Rare Earth Elements (REE) in Tanzania. Montero is reviewing and evaluating other opportunities from its operating base in South Africa. Montero trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol MON.

For more information, contact:

Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd.

Dr. Antony Harwood, President and Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: ir@monteromining.com

Tel: +1 416 840 9197 | Fax: +1 866 688 4671

www.monteromining.com

