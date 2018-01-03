Monument Announces US$7 Million Gold Forward Sale Transaction

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA–(Marketwired – Jan. 3, 2018) - Monument Mining Limited (TSX VENTURE:MMY)(FRANKFURT:D7Q1) (“Monument” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has effected a US$7 million Gold Forward Sale Transaction by receipt of a US$5 million prepayment, with a further US$2 million to be received by March 31, 2018. The funds will be primarily used to fund the development of the Company’s gold projects and for general working capital. This transaction is non-dilutive to shareholders.

Pursuant to the Sale of Gold Agreement, the Company’s Australian subsidiary, Monument Murchison Pty Ltd (the “Seller”), shall deliver a total 8,676 ounces of gold to Concept Capital Management (“CCM”, or the “Purchaser”) over a 36 month period commencing on December 29, 2018. In addition, on the same pro-rata delivery terms, CCM has the option to purchase additional ounces of gold at 620 ounces per unit for US$500,000 up to 2,480 ounces for a total US$2 million to be prepaid to the Seller by March 31, 2018. CCM is a long term shareholder of the Company, who in combination with other long term shareholders provided a $13 Million financing at the early stage of Selinsing Gold Mine development to complete Selinsing Gold Processing Plant construction. The gold forward sale is guaranteed by the Company and its Malaysian subsidiary, Able Return Sdn Bhd, and is secured by certain of the Company’s assets. The Company has paid 5% of financing fee to Axino Capital AG on the gold forward sale transactions upon receipt of the prepayment.

In conjunction with the above transaction, the Company continues to seek additional funding in order to place its Burnakura Project into production in Western Australia. Upon success, this would potentially allow the Company to generate a second source of cash flow from the Australian operations. The Company is also in progress with the Selinsing Sulphide Gold Project, aiming to place it into production.

About Monument

Monument Mining Limited (TSX VENTURE:MMY)(FRANKFURT:D7Q1) is an established Canadian gold producer that owns and operates the Selinsing Gold Mine in Malaysia. Its experienced management team is committed to growth and is advancing several exploration and development projects including the Mengapur Polymetallic Project, in Pahang State of Malaysia, and the Murchison Gold Projects comprising Burnakura, Gabanintha and Tuckanarra in the Murchison area of Western Australia. The Company employs approximately 190 people in both regions and is committed to the highest standards of environmental management, social responsibility, and health and safety for its employees and neighboring communities.

Cathy Zhai, President and CEO Monument Mining Limited Suite 1580 – 1100 Melville Street Vancouver, BC V6E 4A6

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION visit the company web site at www.monumentmining.com.

“Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.”

Forward-Looking Statement

This news release includes statements containing forward-looking information about Monument, its business and future plans (“forward-looking statements”). Forward-looking statements are statements that involve expectations, plans, objectives or future events that are not historical facts and include the Company’s plans with respect to its mineral projects and the timing and results of proposed programs and events referred to in this news release. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”. The forward-looking statements in this news release are subject to various risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks and certain other factors include, without limitation: risks related to general business, economic, competitive, geopolitical and social uncertainties; uncertainties regarding the results of current exploration activities; uncertainties in the progress and timing of development activities; foreign operations risks; other risks inherent in the mining industry and other risks described in the management discussion and analysis of the Company and the technical reports on the Company’s projects, all of which are available under the profile of the Company on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Material factors and assumptions used to develop forward-looking statements in this news release include: expectations regarding the estimated cash cost per ounce of gold production and the estimated cash flows which may be generated from the operations, general economic factors and other factors that may be beyond the control of Monument; assumptions and expectations regarding the results of exploration on the Company’s projects; assumptions regarding the future price of gold of other minerals; the timing and amount of estimated future production; the expected timing and results of development and exploration activities; costs of future activities; capital and operating expenditures; success of exploration activities; mining or processing issues; exchange rates; and all of the factors and assumptions described in the management discussion and analysis of the Company and the technical reports on the Company’s projects, all of which are available under the profile of the Company on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. The Company’s production decisions on the Burnakurra Project and the Selinsing Sulphide Gold Project are not based on a feasibility study of mineral reserves to demonstrate economic and technical viability. Therefore, there is some uncertainty with economic and technical risks associated with this project, including but not limited to the risk that mineral quantities and grades might be lower than expected, and construction or ongoing mining and milling operations different than expected; production and economic variables may vary considerably, due to the absence of detailed economic and technical analysis prepared in accordance with NI 43-101. There is no guarantee that production will begin as anticipated or that the production will be able to generate positive cash flow.