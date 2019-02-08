More Affordable Data for More Canadians: Freedom Mobile Launches in Red Deer and Victoria

CBJ Newsmakers

Now customers in Red Deer and Victoria can experience Freedom Mobile’s rapidly improving network and receive 10GB of data for a limited time low introductory offer

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Shaw Communications Inc. today announced that more Canadians can now experience the affordable, accessible and abundant data plans that have disrupted the Canadian marketplace with the launch of Freedom Mobile in Victoria, B.C. and Red Deer, Alta.

“At Freedom Mobile, we believe Canadians deserve better. Today’s announcement will bring competition and choice that are long overdue for the people living in Victoria and in the heart of central Alberta,” said Paul McAleese, President, Wireless, Shaw. “Canadians live big, digital lives in a mobile-first world where being connected is critical. Canadians should have wireless plans that fit their lifestyles and not have to worry about restrictive data limits and expensive overage fees.”

While Freedom Mobile continues to build and expand network coverage in Victoria and Red Deer, residents in these markets can now take advantage of introductory pricing available to receive 10GB of data and unlimited Canada-wide talk and text. These customers will also get access to Freedom Wi-Fi at over 100,000 hotspots across Western Canada to make it easier to stream, download and share at more locations.

Freedom Mobile’s launch in these markets comes after significant investments to upgrade and expand their network, including the ongoing deployment of Extended Range LTE 700 MHz spectrum which began in October 2018. This year, Freedom Mobile will be expanding to a total of 15 new communities in B.C., Alberta and Ontario, providing 1.3 million more Canadians with more affordable wireless options.

Customers in Victoria and Red Deer can now visit any of the new Freedom Mobile retail locations in these areas to take advantage of new market offers or see more information at freedommobile.ca/comingsoon.

Freedom Mobile Inc. is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Shaw.

About Shaw Communications Inc.

Shaw is a leading Canadian connectivity company. The Wireline division consists of Consumer and Business services. Consumer serves residential customers with broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video and digital phone. Business provides business customers with Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services. The Wireless division provides wireless voice and LTE data services through an expanding and improving mobile wireless network infrastructure.

Shaw is traded on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges and is included in the S&P/TSX 60 Index (Symbol: TSX – SJR.B, SJR.PR.A, SJR.PR.B, NYSE – SJR, and TSXV – SJR.A). For more

information, please visit www.shaw.ca.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included in this news release that are not historic constitute forward looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such statements include, but are not limited to: statements related to the deployment of network infrastructure to improve capacity and coverage, statements relating to the expansion and growth of Freedom Mobile’s wireless business in new markets, and statements relating to the attractiveness of Freedom Mobile’s wireless services to customers which will bring choice and competition in these new markets. These statements are based on assumptions made by Shaw, including Freedom Mobile, that it believes are appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances, including without limit, that: the expected business and financial results for Shaw, including Freedom Mobile will be realized; the expected growth rate in subscribers and the products/services to which they subscribe; there is no significant market disruption or other significant changes in economic conditions, competition or regulation; the successful completion of the network upgrades and other growth plans in a timely and cost effective manner to yield the results expected for Shaw, including Freedom Mobile. There is the risk that one or more of these assumptions will not prove to be accurate and this may affect the business, operational and financial expectations for Shaw, including Freedom Mobile. Undue reliance should not be placed on any forward-looking statement. Except as required by law, Shaw, including Freedom Mobile, disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

