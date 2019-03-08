Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | More Canadians Get Access to Affordable Plans and an Abundance of Data as Freedom Mobile Expands Into Eastern Ontario More Canadians Get Access to Affordable Plans and an Abundance of Data as Freedom Mobile Expands Into Eastern Ontario CBJ Newsmakers RecommendedInternational Cannabis Closes CAD$45 Million Non-Brokered Private PlacementMore Canadians Get Access to Affordable Plans and an Abundance of Data as Freedom Mobile Expands Into Eastern OntarioGlobex Mining Enterprises Inc. Announces Renewal of Normal Course Issuer Bid