Mortgage Rates Break Holding Pattern, Move Lower

March 2, 2017 – Freddie Mac today released the results of its Primary Mortgage Market Survey® (PMMS®), showing average mortgage rates breaking their month long plus holding pattern and moving lower.

News Facts

30-year fixed-rate mortgage (FRM) averaged 4.10 percent with an average 0.5 point for the week ending March 2, 2017, down from last week when it averaged 4.16 percent. A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 3.64 percent.

15-year FRM this week averaged 3.32 percent with an average 0.5 point, down from last week when it averaged 3.37 percent. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 2.94 percent.

5-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) averaged 3.14 percent this week with an average 0.4 point, down from last week when it averaged 3.16 percent. A year ago, the 5-year ARM averaged 2.84 percent.

Average commitment rates should be reported along with average fees and points to reflect the total upfront cost of obtaining the mortgage. Visit the following link for the Definitions. Borrowers may still pay closing costs which are not included in the survey.

Quote

Attributed to Sean Becketti, chief economist, Freddie Mac.

“The 10-year Treasury yield remained relatively flat this week, while the 30-year mortgage rate fell 6 basis points to 4.1 percent. Since the beginning of the year, the 10-year Treasury yield has covered a 22 basis point range. The range of movement for the 30-year has been half that, just 11 basis points.”

