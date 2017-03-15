Mothers Against Drunk Driving Releases 2017 Report — 2.3 million Attempts to Drive Drunk Stopped by Ignition Interlocks

LOS ANGELES, CA–(Marketwired – Mar 15, 2017) – Blow & Drive Interlock, Corp (OTCQB: BDIC) is pleased to announce that it has participated as a data provider to Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) as a part of their new 2017 report in ignition interlock devices. We are proud to be among the select group of only eleven ignition interlock providers who have collectively stopped an estimated 2.3 million attempts to drive drunk since 2006. Over 350,000 driving attempts were stopped in 2016 alone. According to the National Transportation Administration’s Department’s Office of Behavioral Research, each of these drivers would have had an estimated 6.75x greater chance of crash risk. We are always thrilled to highlight to shareholders that they are part of a company that is literally saving lives.

According to MADD’s report, “Every state in the nation has an ignition interlock law of some kind. MADD’s goal is to for every state to have the most effective ignition interlock law, which is one that applies to every drunk driver after the first offense. When MADD’s Campaign started, only New Mexico had an all-offender ignition interlock law. Today, 28 states and the District of Columbia require ignition interlocks for offenders with a .08 blood alcohol concentration (BAC) and above after the first offense. MADD is committed to working with the other 22 states to pass similar laws, and to help every state optimize its laws and expand the use of technology to stop the tragedies caused by drunk driving.”

The full report is available here:

http://www.madd.org/drunk-driving/ignition-interlocks/reports/Ignition-Interlock-report-2017-with-links.pdf

About BDIC

Blow & Drive Interlock Corp (BDIC) based in Los Angeles, California, a publicly traded company that manufactures, distributes and its’ Ignition Interlock Device Model# BDI-747 across the United States.

The BDI-747 is a state of the art ignition interlock device, breath-alcohol testing device approximately the size of a smartphone. The ignition interlock device requires the driver to exhale into the device prior to starting the vehicle. The device will prevent the vehicle from starting if the driver’s blood-alcohol content exceeds a predetermined set level. Interlocks are required for use by DUI or DWI (“driving under the influence” or “driving while intoxicated”) offenders as part of their mandatory court or motor vehicle department program.

The individual subject to the court or motor vehicle order pays for the installation/removal and monthly lease of the ignition interlock device. The Company will provide monitoring of the device at predetermined intervals per state guidelines. Data will be collected and made available to the appropriate authorities for review. The data will show all breath tests performed and/or missed tests as well as any attempt to bypass or circumvent the system. For states that require a picture or GPS location of the person performing the test, the device is equipped with camera & GPS technologies.

www.blowanddrive.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains statements that involve expectations, plans or intentions (such as those relating to future business or financial results, new features or services, or management strategies) and other factors discussed from time to time in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings. These statements are forward-looking and are subject to risks and uncertainties, so actual results may vary materially. You can identify these forward-looking statements by words such as “may,” “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan” and other similar expressions. Our actual results, such as the Company’s ability to finance, complete and consolidate acquisition of IP, assets and operating companies, could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors not within the control of the company such as a result of various factors, including future economic, competitive, regulatory, and market conditions. The company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The company disclaims any obligation subsequently to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.