MotorWeek’s 2017 “Best of the Year” Revealed: 2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV

CHICAGO, IL–(Marketwired – February 09, 2017) – For 35 of its 36 broadcast years bringing weekly automotive news to consumers, MotorWeek has evaluated thousands of distinctive cars, all potentially deserving of their “best of” moniker. But, every year that crowd is whittled down to a handful and then to just one. This year, MotorWeek announces the Chevrolet Bolt EV as the 2017 Drivers’ Choice Awards “Best of the Year.”

Chevrolet Bolt EV is the new key to the automotive plug-in lifestyle, eliminating range anxiety that often plagues eco-conscious vehicles. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the 5-passenger Chevy Bolt EV has an estimated combined driving range of 238 miles. Further, it hits the sweet spot of the light duty vehicle market being available for purchase at under $30,000 after Federal and State tax incentives are applied.

Winner of this year’s “Best Eco-Friendly” car category put the Bolt EV in contention for overall “Best of the Year.”

“The Chevrolet Bolt EV is the new benchmark of how continuous improvements in technology can transform the ultra-efficient zero-tailpipe-emissions electric car from a novelty into a highly practical alternative to traditional gas and diesel powered cars,” says MotorWeek creator and host John Davis. “MotorWeek’s pick for “Best of the Year” in our Drivers’ Choice Awards line-up is here because General Motors made good on its commitment to an eco-conscious lifestyle, giving consumers an impressive option with a down-to-earth price point. Plus, the Chevrolet Bolt EV can be outfitted with most of the gadgets and entertainment add-ons that are desired by today’s tech-obsessed society. Finally, the Bolt EV also proved to be highly enjoyable to drive. That’s what a Drivers’ Choice Award is all about.”

The Bolt EV’s minor carbon footprint, attractive yet aerodynamic exterior, spacious interior with heated seats, available both front and rear, and built-in Wi-Fi, also exceeded MotorWeek’s standards, making it a clear standout amongst the 14 categories this year that span a wide variety of vehicle segments from “Best Small Car” to “Best Dream Machine.”

“Chevrolet has taken the anxiety-inducing aspects out of driving a totally eco-friendly vehicle, making it more than just a socially acceptable car to drive, but a safe, enjoyable family car at the same time,” says Davis.

“The Bolt EV is a game-changer that makes driving an electric vehicle a more practical and attainable choice for a wider range of customers,” said Brian Sweeney, U.S. vice president of Chevrolet. “We’re honored by MotorWeek’s recognition of the Bolt EV as its car of the year.”

All Drivers’ Choice award winners are featured on MotorWeek.org, and will be appearing on a special episode (#3623) of MotorWeek airing on public television stations beginning February 11, 2017, and on cable’s Velocity beginning February 10, 2017.

MotorWeek and the 2017 Drivers’ Choice Awards are nationally sponsored by TireRack, RockAuto and State Farm.

One of the auto industry’s most coveted honors, the MotorWeek Drivers’ Choice Awards were announced at the largest consumer-driven auto show in North America, the 2017 Chicago Auto Show. In selecting the annual Drivers’ Choice Awards, MotorWeek’s editorial staff evaluates more than 150 cars, trucks, and sport utility vehicles every year. Winners are chosen based on driving performance, technology, practicality, fuel efficiency, and value.

2017 Drivers’ Choice Winners: Best Small Car Honda Civic* Best Family Sedan Ford Fusion Best Convertible Mini Cooper Convertible Best Luxury Sedan Mercedes-Benz E300 Best Sport Sedan Audi A4 Best Sport Coupe Chevrolet Camaro* Best Performance Car BMW M2 Best Small Utility Honda CR-V Best Large Utility Mazda CX-9 Best Luxury Utility Jaguar F-Pace Best Minivan Chrysler Pacifica Best Pickup Truck Nissan Titan* Best Eco-Friendly Chevrolet Bolt EV Best Dream Machine

Acura NSX

McLaren 570GT

Porsche 911 Turbo S

* Denotes vehicle has won two consecutive years

MotorWeek is television’s longest-running and most-respected automotive series. Debuted in 1981, MotorWeek launched a new television genre by becoming the first weekly series to offer consumer-oriented car and truck reviews, do-it-yourself car care tips, and the latest auto industry news. Produced by Maryland Public Television, the award-winning series is now in its 36th season. The winner of numerous automotive journalism awards, MotorWeek is a reliable source of automotive news on television and on the web.

Distributed nationwide and overseas by Maryland Public Television, MotorWeek airs on 92% of PBS broadcast stations and can also be seen on the Velocity cable channel, as well the V-me Spanish-language network. Program excerpts are available to viewers on the program’s website, motorweek.org, and on its YouTube Channel, youtube.com/MotorWeek. Fans can like MotorWeek on Facebook and also follow MotorWeek on Instagram and Twitter.

