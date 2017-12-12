Motus GI Appoints Gary J. Pruden, Former Worldwide Chairman for Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Group, to its Board of Directors

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL–(Marketwired – December 12, 2017) – Motus GI Holdings, Inc., (“Motus” or the “Company”), a medical technology company dedicated to improving endoscopy outcomes and experiences, announced today that it has appointed Gary J. Pruden to its Board of Directors. Mr. Pruden most recently served as Executive Vice President and Worldwide Chairman for the Johnson & Johnson (“J&J”) (NYSE: JNJ) Medical Devices group.

Over the course of his 32-year career at J&J, Mr. Pruden held numerous senior leadership positions across both the medical devices and pharmaceutical sectors. As the Worldwide Chairman of the Medical Device group, he led a global business where new technologies, global expansion and focus on the patient were keys to success.

“We are thrilled to welcome someone of Gary’s caliber to the Motus Board of Directors and believe his wealth of experience and expertise will be an important asset to the Company. Gary brings to our Board a deep understanding of the healthcare system as well as the commercialization of new opportunities on a global basis, as witnessed throughout his distinguished career at J&J,” said Mark Pomeranz, CEO of Motus GI. “In the near-term we remain focused on developing and executing our clinical market development strategy for the Pure-Vu® System in the U.S. We believe Gary’s input and guidance will be invaluable at this important phase of growth for Motus. Gary’s knowledge nicely complements the other members of Motus’ board, all of whom will play an integral part in achieving our goal of securing sustainable long-term growth and ultimately driving significant value for our shareholders.”

During his career at J&J, Mr. Pruden led a large global business with a significant portion of sales coming from outside of the United States including a strong focus on emerging markets. He has a broad background in technology and pharmaceutical innovation and has been involved in numerous M&A transactions at J&J. Mr. Pruden also helped lead the J&J strategic collaboration with Google that was established for the advancement of surgical robotics. He has extensive experience in portfolio management including two large divestitures (Cordis Corporation and Codman Neurosurgery) and exits of non-strategic businesses, quality and compliance, as well as global regulatory experience. Mr. Pruden earned his bachelor’s degree in finance from Rider University and served on the Board of Trustees of Rider University from 2011-2015.

“I am delighted to be joining the Motus team at such an exciting time in the Company’s development. I believe that the Pure-Vu System’s ability to cleanse the colon during a colonoscopy will play a significant role in improving outcomes, reducing costs and enhancing experiences, which ultimately should help to reduce the risk of colorectal cancer and other GI disorders. I look forward to leveraging my expertise and working closely with the other members of the Motus Board and Management team to further develop the Company’s strategy to make a significant difference in this large market with over 30 million colonoscopies worldwide,” said Mr. Pruden.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company, with subsidiaries in the U.S. and Israel, dedicated to improving endoscopy outcomes, lowering costs and enhancing patient experiences. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu® System to improve the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon. The Pure-Vu® System has the potential to improve the colonoscopy experience for physicians, patients and payers by diminishing the dependency on pre-procedural preparations, thereby enhancing the quality and cost-effectiveness of the exam. For more information, visit www.motusgi.com.

