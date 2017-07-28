Mount Polley Mine Operations to Resume

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 27, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Imperial Metals Corporation (the “Company”) (TSX:III) announces that Mount Polley mine operations are planned to resume following the downgrading of the Evacuation Orders for the City of Williams Lake and many surrounding areas to Evacuation Alerts. To allow time for employees who had been evacuated to return to their homes, crews will be recalled to work effective July 31 with the intention of having the mine fully operational by August 2.

Mount Polley mine operations were suspended on July 15, 2017 following the issuance of the Evacuation Order.

About Imperial

Imperial is a Vancouver based exploration, mine development and operating company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns the Red Chris, Mount Polley and Huckleberry copper mines in British Columbia. Imperial also holds a 50% interest in the Ruddock Creek lead|zinc property in British Columbia.

Company Contacts

Brian Kynoch | President | 604.669.8959

Steve Robertson | Vice President Corporate Affairs | 604.488.2669

Gordon Keevil | Vice President Corporate Development | 604.488.2677

Sabine Goetz | Shareholder Communications | 604.488.2657 | investor@imperialmetals.com

Forward-Looking Information and Risks Notice

Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect Company management’s expectations or beliefs regarding future events and include, but are not limited to, specific statements regarding plans to resume operations at the Mount Polley mine and expectations that the mine will be fully operational by August 2, 2017. By their very nature forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s interim and annual financial statements and management’s discussion and analysis of those statements, all of which are filed and available for review on sedar.com. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.