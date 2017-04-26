Mountain America Credit Union Donates a Record $64,500 to Huntsman Cancer Foundation

WEST JORDAN, UT–(Marketwired – April 26, 2017) – While the Utah Jazz and Salt Lake City Stars accumulated hundreds of three-point shots, Mountain America Credit Union prepared to wrap up both team’s home seasons by presenting a combined $64,500 to the Huntsman Cancer Foundation in support of the Huntsman Cancer Institute. It is so far the largest donation in a single year made by Mountain America to the foundation.

Mountain America donated $50 for every three-point basket made by the Utah Jazz and the Salt Lake City Stars during the 2016-17 season, and both teams performed quite well.

Sterling Nielsen, president/CEO for Mountain America, presented the $42,000 check to Paul Huntsman, who represented the Huntsman family, during halftime of the April 12 Utah Jazz home game.

An additional check for $22,500 was presented at the final Salt Lake City Stars home game on March 31, by Tony Rasmussen, senior vice president of payment and business services to George Mathis, development officer for the Huntsman Cancer Foundation.

Over the past decade, Mountain America has donated more than $200,000 to the Huntsman Cancer Foundation.

“Organizations like the Huntsman Cancer Foundation make a massive impact in the lives of others” Nielsen said. “Mountain America is proud to help them continue their mission of finding a cure for cancer.”

