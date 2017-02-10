Mountain America Credit Union Donates Over $37,000 To Charities

WEST JORDAN, UT–(Marketwired – February 10, 2017) – Mountain America Credit Union is proud to announce the total amount raised in its 2016 annual charity drive benefiting Ronald McDonald House Charities and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Employees of Mountain America donated a total of $37,465 through candy sales, employee dress down days, lunch fundraisers, and more.

Mountain America employees participated in the Great Strides walk, Cystic Fibrosis Foundation’s largest fundraising event. The employees formed teams with their friends, family and colleagues, and rallied together with their community on walk-day for a fun celebration. The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation is the world’s leader in the search for a cure for cystic fibrosis.

Employees also teamed up to help prepare meals at Ronald McDonald House chapters in Utah, Idaho, Nevada, Arizona, and New Mexico. Ronald McDonald House provides a place for family members to stay while their children receive medical treatment. The house is not just a residence. From the magical wish room for children who can choose a toy and sit on a throne, to the reflective sanctuary room where parents can pray and meditate, Ronald McDonald House provides a refuge for families who are going through difficult situations.

“We see the power of ‘people helping people’ when we can improve someone’s life by helping them achieve their financial dreams. But sometimes those dreams can be too far away to even think about for families facing the reality of caring for a sick child or other family member,” says Sterling Nielsen, chief executive officer for Mountain America. “Mountain America and our employees are grateful for the opportunity to support such great organizations who do so much for families who find themselves relying on their services.”

Mountain America and its employees hold internal company-wide charity fundraisers each year. Two charities are selected to receive the donations.

About Mountain America Credit Union

Mountain America Credit Union has more than $6 billion in assets and serves more than 600,000 members, wherever they are, through online and mobile banking, 86 branches in five states and provides access to more than 50,000 surcharge-free ATMs and 5,000 shared-branching locations nationwide. With credit union roots dating back to the 1930s, Mountain America has become a tradition for many members, offering a variety of financial products and services for consumers and businesses, including savings accounts, auto loans, checking accounts, mortgage loans, business checking, student loans, SBA loans and retirement options. Visit www.macu.com for more information.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/2/10/11G130023/Images/rmdh-9f6816ce6c91945a86116c0ea4c8debf.jpg