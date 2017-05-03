Mountain America Credit Union Marketing Team Honored with Markie Award

WEST JORDAN, UT–(Marketwired – May 03, 2017) – Mountain America Credit Union earned honors recently for excellence in marketing at the 2017 Markie Awards. The credit union’s marketing team was recognized with a Markie Award from Oracle for Best Integrated Mobile Experience.

The Best Integrated Mobile Experience Award recognizes teams that go above and beyond to create personalized experiences with messages and promotions, creating a platform of choice for ideal members. Mountain America achieved recognition for an increase in year-over-year approved Visas by 624% and approved balance transfers on mobile devices by 740%.

“We constantly strive to produce the best member experience, and the mobile experience is a critical component to that,” says Sharon Cook, chief marketing officer at Mountain America. “It is remarkable to see the innovation and creativity produced by this team year after year.”

The Markie Awards promote best practices and celebrate the accomplishments of modern marketers around the world, recognizing top companies and leaders for creative, innovative, and effective modern marketing campaigns that delivered increased engagement, conversion and ROI.

The 2017 Markie Awards were presented on Tuesday, April 25, during Modern Customer Experience 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Mountain America Credit Union

Mountain America Credit Union has more than $6.4 billion in assets and serves more than 650,000 members, wherever they are, through online and mobile banking, in 87 branches across five states and with access to more than 50,000 surcharge-free ATMs and 5,000 shared-branching locations nationwide. With roots dating back to the 1930s, Mountain America offers a variety of financial products and services for consumers and businesses, including savings accounts, auto loans, checking accounts, mortgage loans, business checking, student loans, SBA loans and retirement options. Visit www.macu.com for more information.

