Mountain America Credit Union Supports Salt Lake Parade of Homes

WEST JORDAN, UT–(Marketwired – July 27, 2017) – Mountain America Credit Union is partnering with the Salt Lake Home Builders Association (SLHBA) for its annual event, Salt Lake Parade of Homes. As a benefit, Mountain America is offering a $3 discount per ticket with a special promo code (MACU2017) to encourage community members to attend and enjoy touring the 32 featured homes.

This year, the SLHBA is supporting Make-A-Wish Utah with special Make-A-Wish Rooms. Seven builders have designed and decorated eight different rooms dedicated to children with life-threatening medical conditions, who have had their wish granted through the foundation. These rooms are inspired by each child’s individual wish and are intended to help the children re-live the excitement of the day their wish was granted. Each Salt Lake Parade of Homes builder that participates in the Make-A-Wish Utah rooms is also raising money to donate to Make-A-Wish Utah on top of donating the time, money and efforts that they put into creating the rooms. Additionally, one dollar of every ticket sold will be donated to Make-A-Wish Utah, and Salt Lake Parade of Homes attendees will have opportunities to make donations throughout the tour.

Parade of Homes ticket purchasers can also enter to win a special children’s playhouse currently on display at Fashion Place Mall. Ticket holders can enter their ticket on the Salt Lake Parade website to be eligible to win the playhouse. A live drawing for the winner will be held on site at Fashion Place on Monday, August 14, 2017.

“Mountain America is proud to work with the Salt Lake Home Builders Association in supporting Salt Lake Parade of Homes and Make-A-Wish Utah,” says Chief Marketing Officer Sharon Cook. “There is a lot of excitement building around these special rooms, and we invite everyone to come see the rooms within the exceptional architecture and design of these homes.”

Salt Lake Parade of Homes Tour dates are Friday, July 28 through Saturday, August 12 (closed Sunday). More information about Salt Lake Parade of Homes and online ticket purchase options can be found at https://www.saltlakeparade.com.

About Mountain America Credit Union

With more than 650,000 members and $6.7 billion in assets, Mountain America Credit Union assists members on the right path to help them identify and achieve their financial dreams. Mountain America provides consumers and businesses with a variety of convenient, flexible products and services, as well as sound, timely advice. Members enjoy access to secure, cutting-edge mobile banking technology, 88 branches across five states, thousands of shared-branching locations nationwide and more than 50,000 surcharge-free ATMs. Mountain America — safely guiding you forward along your financial journey. Learn more at macu.com.