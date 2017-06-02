Mountain Boy Acquires Option to Earn 100% of the Ba and Surprise Creek Properties

STEWART, BRITISH COLUMBIA–(Marketwired – June 2, 2017) - Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd. (“Mountain Boy”) (TSX VENTURE:MTB)(FRANKFURT:M9U) Reports That it has Acquired an Option to Earn 100% Interest in “Ba” and “Surprise Creek” Properties Located in the “Golden Triangle”, Northwestern British Columbia. The “Ba” Property Consists of 9,489.42 Ha and the “Surprise Creek” Property Consists of 7,472.11 Ha. Exploration Expenditures in the Past 10 Years Exceed 12 Million Dollars on the Properties.

Mr. Randy Kasum is pleased to report that Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd and Great Bear Resources have entered into a binding agreement whereby Great Bear Resources (Optionor) grants to Mountain Boy Minerals (Optionee) the sole and exclusive right to acquire the Optionor’s 50% interest in both of the Joint Ventures (currently 50/50) and properties, namely the “BA” and “Surprise Creek”. Mountain Boy Minerals will issue 10MM shares and pay $1.3MM Dollars in stages to Great Bear between the date of exchange acceptance and August 20,2020. Additionally, MTB will make cash payments to GBR on achieving certain milestones towards establishing an economic resource which could potentially amount to as much as 3.7MM dollars were both properties to go into production.

Ed Kruchkowski, president and C.E.O. of Mountain Boy states: “I want thank Great Bear for trusting us with the further development of these exciting mineral properties and I want to welcome the company as a new shareholder. We will use all our resources in furthering the development of the “BA” and “Surprise Creek” properties with the goal of achieving production.”

Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd. is a Canadian based mineral exploration company with diverse property and resource holdings around the Stewart region in British Columbia’s golden triangle. It owns 20% of the Silver Coin project, a gold-silver-base metals project that has a 43-101 compliant resource calculated. The Company is also exploring silver-base metals on its American Creek and Bear Valley properties as well as copper-gold on their Stewart area claims. For a complete listing of the Company assets and developments, visit the Company website at www.mountainboyminerals.ca.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF MOUNTAIN BOY MINERALS LTD.

Randy Kasum, Director

“Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX

Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.”

“This news release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and

conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently

anticipated in such statements.”