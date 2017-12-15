Mountain Boy appoints new directors

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 15, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd. (TSX-V:MTB) (Frankfurt:M9U) is pleased to announce that Mr. Lawrence Roulston and Mr. Mark T. Brown have been appointed to the Board of the Company effective today. The Board has also appointed Mark T. Brown as President & CEO, and Winnie Wong, as CFO and Corporate Secretary.

The Board has also accepted the resignations of Mr. Edward Kruchkowski and Mr. Randy Kassum and wishes to thank them both for their valuable services to the company for many years. Mr. Kassum and Mr. Kruchkowski have helped to build and guide the Company for many years and will continue to advise Mountain Boy in non-board roles as the Company seeks to advance its gold and base metals exploration projects in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia.

Mr. Roulston is a well-known mining industry executive with over 35 years of diverse experience in the mining industry. Mr. Roulston is currently the managing director of WestBay Capital Advisors which provides business advisory and capital markets expertise to the mining industry. Mr. Roulston is frequently asked to speak at mining industry conferences to provide his views on industry issues. Mr. Roulston has previously worked with major and junior mining companies in British Columbia with a focus on exploration. He has graduate-level training in business and holds a BSc in geology. Mr. Roulston is also a director and advisor to a group of select resource companies.

Mr. Brown is a mining industry financial executive with over 25 years of financial and mining experience. Mr. Brown is a Chartered Professional Accountant, CA, and qualified at PriceWaterhouseCoopers in Vancouver BC. Mr. Brown founded Rare Element Resources Ltd. and built it into a $500 million company, listing it on the NYSE Amex Stock Exchange. Mr. Brown has also been active in the several successful exploration companies and invests actively in companies with his team at Pacific Opportunity Capital Ltd.

Ms. Wong is also a mining industry financial executive and acts at the Chief Financial Officer and Director of select mining industry companies. Ms. Wong is also a Chartered Professional Accountant, CA, and qualified while working with Deloittes. Ms. Wong is also Vice President of Pacific Opportunity Capital Ltd. based in Vancouver BC.

Mr. Rene Bernard, Director of Mountain Boy, commented that “We have been seeking a group to assist in growing the Company and the financial and operational discipline that Lawrence, Mark and Winnie will bring to the Company, along with their industry experience and contacts, will help take Mountain Boy to the next level.”

Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd. is a Canadian based mineral exploration company with diverse property and resource holdings within the Stewart region located in the very prolific area of British Columbia’s Golden Triangle. It owns 20% of the Silver Coin project, a gold-silver-base metals project that has a 43-101 compliant resource calculated. The Company is also exploring silver-base metals on its American Creek and Bear Valley properties as well as copper-gold on their Stewart area claims. For a complete listing of the Company assets and developments, visit the Company website at www.mountainboyminerals.ca. For investor information please call Sandrine Lam 604-687-3520.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

“Rene Bernard”

Rene Bernard, Director

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United.