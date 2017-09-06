Movandi Brings Innovative RF Front End Technology to Emerging High Frequency, Millimeter Wave Networks for 5G and Beyond

NEWPORT BEACH, CA–(Marketwired – Sep 6, 2017) – MWC Americas — Movandi, a venture-backed startup with a mission to revolutionize millimeter wave networks, today announced BeamX technology, a scalable RF front-end system solution. The superior performance of Movandi’s RFIC, phased array antenna, and beamforming techniques enable the next generation of 5G and multi-gigabit connectivity that is driving new applications. The company will be demonstrating Movandi’s innovative technology at MWC Americas in San Francisco, September 12-14.

Movandi’s BeamX front-end integrates RF, antenna, beamforming, and control algorithms into a modular 5G millimeter wave solution targeted for Customer Premises Equipment (CPE), small cell, and base station applications. Movandi’s technology is configurable to support different baseband/modem SoC solutions and is uniquely positioned to become the complete RF and antenna system, from baseband interface to antenna, for new applications in 5G, indoor gigabit access, the last mile, and satellite networks.

“With 5G trials underway and quickly approaching, the industry is searching for innovative radio solutions that effectively utilize the high frequency spectrum, millimeter wave networks,” said Maryam Rofougaran, Co-CEO and COO, Movandi. “I could not be prouder of our astounding innovation and engineering execution tapping our world-class experts in radio, antenna, and beamforming design. We started the company one year ago, and today we are demonstrating our technology for the next wireless revolution of multi-gigabit connectivity.”

“At Movandi, we have taken a unique approach in the industry, going far beyond the role of a traditional fabless semiconductor company, innovating from the device level to the system level and relentlessly challenging old assumptions,” said Reza Rofougaran, CTO and Co-CEO, Movandi. “Our proprietary solution is designed as a complete system combining the entire RF front-end and antenna versus today’s solutions that are simply a mix and match of individual components. We believe this approach will lead the industry while enabling a significant time to market performance and power consumption advantages over similar competing products.”

Developing high frequency networks operating in the millimeter wave band present unique technical challenges versus traditional connectivity and cellular systems. First, higher frequencies have greater transmission losses caused by distance, blockage, and non-line-of-sight conditions, depending on the environment and the application. To achieve longer range, beamforming antennas are often required, adding to system complexity. Solving these challenges will unlock the huge potential offered by much greater bandwidth, spatial reuse, and frequency reuse, which support much higher performance systems in the same regions.

“The implementation of 5G mm-wave radios will require high levels of integration between the antenna and the radio,” said Joe Madden, Principal Analyst, Mobile Experts LLC. “The industry is looking for innovative solutions that combine high-efficiency amplifiers with a steerable array of antennas, packaged in a cost-effective way. We believe that the best approach is for a single supplier to optimize the entire integrated antenna radio unit as a module, instead of separate suppliers for each RF component. This is a long-term market opportunity with potential to grow into the billions of dollars.”

Movandi Revolutionizes Millimeter Wave Networks

The BeamX 28 and 39 GHz solutions combine a modular architecture, power efficient designs, phased arrays, and beamforming techniques to provide unmatched performance, cost and size advantages that unlock the potential of 5G and other multi-gigabit networks.

Features:

Modular and scalable system architecture

Integrated cost effective and high efficiency design

Low cost manufacturing

Extended range and reliability

Radical improvements versus traditional millimeter RF and antenna solutions

Benefits:

Performance: Multi-gigabit, low latency wireless

Range: Extended range over existing designs

Cost: Modular approach enables optimization for specific applications

Size: Reduced footprint to support link

Power consumption: Optimized power consumption

MWC Americas Live Demonstration

About the Founders

Movandi was founded by internationally recognized siblings, leaders and innovators, Maryam and Reza Rofougaran. Their vision and accomplishments have had a major impact on the wireless industry and their systems are shipping in billions of flagship products across all industries and applications. Together this sibling powerhouse holds over 800 issued patents and many pending, ranking them as one of the top ten patent holders in U.S. and top twenty patent holders in the world. Previously, Maryam and Reza Rofougaran co-founded Innovent Systems which was acquired by Broadcom, enabling them to become the largest supplier of wireless connectivity solutions.

About Movandi

Movandi is a venture-backed startup, formed by some of today’s top leaders in wireless communications. Having pioneered the integration of RF and digital in standard bulk CMOS for numerous wireless standards, their focus now is to reinvent multi-gigabit millimeter wave solutions for fixed and mobile networks. Today’s high frequency networks are filled with a myriad of technical challenges. Movandi’s innovative RF front-end technology provides the foundation for unlocking the potential of high frequency wireless communications, opening numerous new market opportunities and applications. www.movandi.com