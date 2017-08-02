MOVE Guides Shortlisted as Finalist for 2017 SaaS Awards

SAN FRANCISCO, CA and LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM–(Marketwired – Aug 2, 2017) – MOVE Guides is a finalist in the 2017 SaaS Awards Program in the category Best SaaS Product for HR or Recruitment. MOVE Guides has developed the world’s first cloud-based talent mobility software platform, defining and driving the future of global talent management and workforce planning.

Brynne Kennedy, founder and CEO of MOVE Guides, commented, “Competition in the global SaaS marketplace is extremely intense. MOVE Guides is honored to be short-listed for our Talent Mobility Cloud solution, which has been embraced by enterprises seeking better global talent management.”

With awards for excellence and innovation in SaaS, the Software-as-a-Service Awards program accepts entries worldwide, including the US, Canada, Australasia, UK and EMEA. The SaaS Awards program is now in its second year of recognizing and celebrating innovation in software.

SaaS Awards and Cloud Awards organizer Larry Johnson said, “Software as a service is the new software standard. The global competition is incredibly fierce, with incredibly disruptive technologies shaking up the marketplace — and the dust is far from settled. It’s a new playing field altogether, with providers constantly innovating to ensure their clients are always leveraging best-of-breed software services which are reliable yet still at the cutting edge.”

He continued, “With such a high standard of submissions, a gargantuan task awaits our judges to arrive at our final award winners. As ever, all entrants were incredibly strong this year and to make the shortlist is itself a huge honor.”

Final SaaS Awards winners will be announced on August 29, 2017. Over 300 organizations entered, with international entries coming from North America, Canada, Australia, UK, Europe and the Middle East. To view the full shortlist, please visit: https://www.cloud-awards.com/2017-saas-shortlist/

About the Awards

The SaaS Awards is a sister program to the Cloud Awards, which was founded in 2011. The SaaS Awards focuses on recognizing excellence and innovation in software solutions. The Cloud Awards is an international program which has been recognizing and honoring industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation in cloud computing since 2011. The awards are open to large, small, established and start-up organizations from across the entire globe, with an aim to find and celebrate the pioneers who will shape the future of the Cloud as we move into 2018 and beyond. Categories include the Software as a Service award, Most Promising Start-Up, and “Best in Mobile” Cloud Solution.

Finalists are selected by a judging panel of international industry experts. For more information about the Cloud Awards and SaaS Awards, please visit https://www.cloud-awards.com/.

About MOVE Guides

MOVE Guides powers global business with the first cloud-based software platform designed for the growing mobile workforce. Industry leading companies rely on our Talent Mobility Cloud to deliver their global mobility programs across more than 190 countries with increased operational efficiencies, trusted compliance and engaging employee experiences. MOVE Guides’ philanthropic initiative — Mobility4All — provides opportunities for those fleeing poverty and conflict by moving to new locations.

Backed by New Enterprise Associates and Notion Capital, MOVE Guides is headquartered in San Francisco and London, with offices throughout the Americas, EMEA and APAC. For more information, go to www.moveguides.com and follow MOVE Guides on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.