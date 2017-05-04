“Move Over” Campaign Protects Law Enforcement, Message to Drivers: Move Over; It’s the Law

KANSAS CITY, MO–(Marketwired – May 04, 2017) – Despite “Move Over” laws in all 50 states, officers in the line of duty are increasingly losing their lives on our nation’s roads because motorists fail to move over when they come upon a vehicle on the side of the road with its emergency lights flashing.

In 2015, 52 officers were killed in traffic-related incidents in the line of duty — a 13-percent increase from 2013.

Often the most dangerous part of an officer’s job is stepping out on the side of the road, whether for a traffic stop, or to investigate a crash. In an effort to protect those who protect us, every state has “Move Over” laws, requiring drivers to move over and/or slow down when approaching stopped emergency vehicles. The first “Move Over” law was introduced in South Carolina in 1996 following the death of a paramedic who was struck at a crash scene. In 2012, Hawaii was the final state to enact such a law, and now is the time to spread the message.

The U.S. Department of Transportation, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has reached out to state and local highway safety partners to help get the word out to every motorist: Move Over. It’s the Law.

“It’s far too common that those who protect us are unnecessarily put in harm’s way,” said State Highway Safety Office professionals from Missouri, Kansas, Iowa, Nebraska and Arkansas in a joint statement. “Emergency personnel work in dangerous situations all the time, but motorists increase that risk when they drive by and ignore the flashing lights. Moving over is not just an optional courtesy, it’s the law.”

“Emergency personnel can only do so much to keep themselves safe when they pull over on the side of the road. The rest of the responsibility falls on other motorists,” added Susan DeCourcy Regional Administrator NHTSA, Region 7. “So remember, next time you see those flashing lights on the side of the road, Move Over. It’s the Law.”

NHTSA has used a similar high-visibility approach in other traffic safety campaigns, such as Click It or Ticket. These tactics have proven helpful in getting the word out about existing laws and the reasons they’re important.

For more information about the Move Over. It’s the Law. campaign, visit www.TrafficSafetyMarketing.gov.

Participating State Highway Safety Office Contact Information:

Arkansas Highway Safety Office – 501-618-8136

Iowa Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau – 515-725-6123

Kansas – KDOT Bureau of Transportation Safety and Technology – 785-296-3618

Missouri – MoDOT Traffic & Highway Safety Division – 573-751-4161

Nebraska – NDOR Highway Safety Office – 402-471-2515

Sample tweets: