Movio Promotes Matthew Liebmann to Global President, Movio Cinema

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND and LOS ANGELES, CA–(Marketwired – August 31, 2017) – Movio, a Vista Group International Company and the global leader in marketing data analytics for the film industry, has promoted Matthew Liebmann to Global President, Movio Cinema. He previously held the title of Senior Vice President, The Americas.

For almost 25 years, the industry veteran has focused on the entertainment and media sector, helping cinema exhibitors adapt to advancing technology and changing guest expectations.

Liebmann will now oversee worldwide strategy and operations for Movio’s flagship product, Movio Cinema, the leading marketing data analytics and targeted campaign solution for cinema exhibitors, which accrues anonymized comprehensive marketing data on 39+ million active moviegoers from the world’s leading cinema chains.

As he drives the continued success of the Movio Cinema business globally, Liebmann will focus on further customer expansion in leading and emerging markets including the US and Canada, China, Japan, India, UK, France, and Brazil, among others. He’ll work closely with Craig Jones, Chief Commercial Officer, responsible for the growth of Movio Media, Movio’s innovative data-driven marketing solution for film studios, distributors and related parties.

Prior to joining Movio, Liebmann spent much of his career in cinema exhibition. He launched and directed the guest loyalty program at Hoyts Cinema Australia, chosen best program in Australia in 2012 by the Australian Marketing Institute. He was a leading entertainment and media consultant at PwC Australia, as well as the founding author of the Australian Entertainment and Media Outlook. He also served two terms as a director on the Board of Screen Australia, the Australian Federal Government’s key funding body for the Australian screen production industry.

In announcing the promotion, Movio Chief Executive and Co-Founder Will Palmer said “We must continue to innovate our product and services to ensure our exhibition partners remain ahead of the technological curve. Matthew’s vast experience and complete immersion in everything film and exhibition make him the ideal leader to take Movio Cinema to the next level.”

“Harnessing behavioral data to understand moviegoers, targeting them with personalized communications wherever they are, and confidently assessing the impact of those marketing tactics is critical to enhancing guest experience and generating sustainable profitability for exhibitors,” said Liebmann. “I’m excited to be leading Movio Cinema’s global strategy and supporting cinema exhibitors in delivering a first-rate experience to their guests thanks to technology.”

Liebmann’s insights as a cinema industry thought leader are regularly solicited by cinema conferences and trade publications. In the past year, he has shared his expertise as a guest speaker at the Korean Film Council Conference; the Global Forum of SAWA (Global Cinema Advertising Association); CineShow, and the Script to Screen Summit. On Friday, September 8th, he will participate in the “Eve of Disruption” panel at the Toronto Film Festival (TIFF).

About Movio:

Movio is the global leader in marketing data analytics and campaign management software for cinema exhibitors, film distributors and studios around the world. A company of Vista Group International (NZX: VGL) (ASX: VGL), Movio is revolutionizing the way the film industry interacts with moviegoers. The company maintains real-time, authoritative data on customer transactions for many of the world’s biggest cinema chains and captures the behavior of millions of active moviegoers worldwide. Movio operates in North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, China, and South-East Asia. Movio was named winner of the “Innovative Software Product” award at the 2016 annual New Zealand Hi-Tech Awards.

Movio Cinema, Movio’s flagship product, holds comprehensive marketing data covering 56 percent of cinema screens of the Large Cinema Circuit in North America and 29 percent globally accounting for 39+ million active moviegoers. Movio Media has been a game changer for every major American film studio and distributor, providing comprehensive market data on the demographics and behavior of moviegoers, crucial audience insights and innovative campaign solutions. The Movio Media technology offers the most powerful and most accurate near real-time film market research platform in the United States.

About Vista Group International:

Vista Group International (Vista Group) is a public company, listed on both the New Zealand and Australian stock exchanges (NZX: VGL) (ASX: VGL). Vista Group provides software and service solutions across the global film industry. Cinema management software is provided by Vista Cinema, the core business of the Group. Movio (authority in moviegoer data analytics), Veezi (cloud-based SaaS software for the Independent Cinema Market), Maccs (film distribution software), Numero (box office reporting software for film distributors and cinemas), Cinema Intelligence (business intelligence solutions), POWSTER (creative studio and marketing platform for movie studios) and Flicks (moviegoer ‘go to’ portal for movie information) provide products that leverage the success of this platform across additional film industry sectors, from production and distribution, to cinema exhibition through to the moviegoer experience. Vista Group has offices located in New Zealand (Auckland HQ), Sydney, Los Angeles, London, Shanghai, Beijing, Mexico City, South Africa, the Netherlands and Romania.

