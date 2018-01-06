Movit Moves to NEX on TSX Venture Exchange

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Movit Media Corp. (TSX.V:MV.H) (the “Company”) wishes to announce that effective November 16, 2017, the Company’s shares began trading on the NEX Board (“NEX”) of the TSX Venture Exchange (“the Exchange”) under the symbol MV.H.

As a result of the Company’s inability to meet Tier 2 continued listing requirements of the Exchange, the Company applied to move to the Exchange’s subsidiary trading board, NEX, and was granted the change effective November 16, 2017.

The Company remains in good standing under applicable corporate law and a reporting issuer not in default under applicable Securities Laws.

The Company is actively seeking new ventures which will allow it to meet, at a minimum, the principal Tier 2 listing requirements of the Exchange.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

“ Stephen D. Inouye “

CEO/CFO

Forward Looking Statements

