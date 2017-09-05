Mr. Charles Luis Fyfe Alvarado Appointed to Eloro Resources Ltd. Advisory Board

TORONTO, Sept. 05, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Eloro Resources Ltd. (TSX-V:ELO) (FSE:P2Q) (“Eloro” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Mr. Charles L. Fyfe A. (“Charles Fyfe”) has joined the Advisory Board of Eloro Resources Ltd. as Senior Business Advisor.

Charles is an Anglo-Peruvian, holding both British and Peruvian citizenship, and is a well-regarded financial and business consultant. Over the past 25 years, he has worked extensively in mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, corporate finance, brokerage, and financial restructuring for major Peruvian mining companies as well as the Peruvian subsidiaries of European banks. He was also Director of the Lima Stock Exchange.

Charles is currently the Deputy General Manager of Sierra Antapite SAC, owner of the Antapite Mine, a 1000 tonne per day low-sulphidation epithermal gold and silver deposit, with similarities to Eloro’s 100% owned La Victoria Gold/Silver Project. He is a Director of GEMIN Associates, an integrated mining engineering/mine development consultancy, and works with Mr. Graham Speirs, P.Eng., a production-focused mining engineer also on the Eloro Advisory Board. Charles also holds a senior management role with Denarius Mining SAC, the Peruvian distributor of mining equipment, and Denarius SAC, a financial and corporate consulting firm.

“We are delighted to have Charles Fyfe on the Eloro Advisory Board”, said CEO Thomas G. Larsen, “as he adds an incredible depth of Peruvian and International business acumen that will greatly benefit the ongoing development of the La Victoria Gold/Silver Project”.

Charles Fyfe said, “I am happy to be on the Eloro Resources Ltd. Advisory Board, and am looking forward to working with the company in their Peruvian endeavours going forward.”

Charles joins Chief Technical Advisor William N. (Bill) Pearson, Ph.D. P.Geo; Technical Advisor Graham Spiers, P.Eng.; Consulting Geophysicist Chris Hale, Ph.D., P.Geo.; Consulting Geoscientist Osvaldo Arce B., Ph.D.; and Senior Corporate Advisor James Steel MBA P.Geo. on the Eloro Advisory Board.

About Eloro Resources Ltd.

Eloro is an exploration and mine development company which recently acquired a 100% undivided interest in the La Victoria Gold/Silver Project, located in the prolific North-Central Mineral Belt of Peru. The La Victoria Gold/Silver Project covers 89.3 square kilometres and is within 50 km of several large, low-cost producing gold mines, with three producers visible from the property. Infrastructure in the area is good with access to road, water, and electricity and is located at an altitude that ranges from 3,100m to 4,200m above sea level. Eloro also holds a portfolio of gold and base-metal properties in northern and western Quebec.

For further information, please contact Thomas Larsen, President and CEO or Jorge Estepa, Vice-President of Eloro Resources Ltd at (416) 868-9168.

Information in this news release may contain forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information express, as at the date of this new release, the Corporation’s plans, estimates, forecasts, projections, expectations, or beliefs as to future events of results and are believed to be reasonable based on information currently available to the Corporation. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.