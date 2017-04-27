Mspark Announces Appointment of Julie Abraham as Chief Financial Officer

HELENA, AL–(Marketwired – April 27, 2017) – Mspark, a results-oriented print and digital media distribution company with the proven ability to deliver measurable results in rural markets across America, has appointed Julie Abraham as chief financial officer, effective immediately. In her new role, Abraham will have overall responsibility for the company’s accounting, financial planning & analysis, and credit & collections functions. She will also join the Mspark senior leadership team.

“We are very excited to have Julie on board as our CFO,” said Steve Mitzel, chief executive officer of Mspark. “She brings not only proven financial acumen and strategic leadership but also significant shared mail industry experience. The addition of Julie solidifies the build out of an accomplished senior leadership team to assist with our strategic growth plan.”

Abraham commented, “Through my various business associations with Mspark over the last two decades, I have observed the company’s tremendous growth and success, and I am thrilled to be its CFO. As a 20-year direct mail veteran, I also share Mspark’s passion for the power of shared mail. I am extremely grateful to be joining Steve and his team in continuing to forge a bright future for Mspark.”

Prior to joining Mspark, Abraham served as chief financial officer at Scan-Optics LLC, a private-equity-owned firm based in Manchester, Conn. She also worked for 17 years at shared mail company ADVO before it was acquired by Valassis, during which time she held various senior-level roles of increasing responsibility that culminated in senior vice president, chief financial officer and operating committee member. Abraham holds a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting from University of Vermont, Burlington, Vt.

About Mspark

Mspark, a privately held, national, print and digital media distribution company, has partnered with clients to deliver reliable advertising solutions since 1988. The Company’s business success stems from a simple premise — to provide measurable results and a solid return on the customer’s marketing investment. Mspark is uniquely positioned with access to more than 22 million U.S. households in 28 states and 550+ markets, and its 98% household penetration in the markets it serves is unsurpassed by other competitors. The Mspark portfolio of more than 3,000 clients includes consumer packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, restaurants and service providers across the United States. For additional information, visit mspark.com.