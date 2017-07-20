MTBC Named in 2017 Ranking of the Top 15 Medical Billing Companies in the United States

SOMERSET, NJ–(Marketwired – Jul 20, 2017) – MTBC (NASDAQ: MTBC) (NASDAQ: MTBCP), a leading provider of proprietary, cloud-based healthcare IT solutions and services, today announced that it has been ranked as one of the top 15 medical billing companies in the United States, according to Becker’s Hospital Review.

“We’re grateful to the thousands of healthcare providers throughout the United States who partner with us and are pleased to be recognized as a leader in our industry,” said Stephen Snyder, MTBC President. He continued, “We look forward to continuing to expand our client base throughout the country as we make customer service and our industry-leading technology the centerpiece of our offering.”

The ranking reported in Becker’s Hospital Review on July 19, 2017, which was headlined “Top 15 Medical Billing Companies in 2017,” explained that the Medical Billing Service Review ranking was, “based on HIPAA compliance, claims scrubbing and processing, ICD-10 support and reporting.” Industry estimates indicate that there are more than 1,500 medical billing companies in the United States and the ranking analysis focused on a subset of the top 100 companies.

Healthcare practices and hospitals throughout the country leverage MTBC’s proprietary healthcare IT platform and services to optimize revenues, reduce expenses and streamline workflows. MTBC, which experienced 55% revenue growth during the six months ended June 30, 2017 as compared to the same period in 2016, supports thousands of healthcare providers across the country practicing in a variety of more than 60 unique specialties and subspecialties.

About MTBC

Medical Transcription Billing, Corp. (MTBC) is a healthcare information technology company that provides a fully integrated suite of proprietary web-based solutions, together with related business services, to healthcare providers practicing in ambulatory care settings. Our integrated Software-as-a-Service (or SaaS) platform helps our customers increase revenues, streamline workflows and make better business and clinical decisions, while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. MTBC’s common stock trades on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the ticker symbol “MTBC,” and its Series A Preferred Stock trades on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the ticker symbol “MTBCP.”

For additional information, please visit our website at www.mtbc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains various forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements relate to anticipated future events, future results of operations or future financial performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “intends,” “expects,” “plans,” “goals,” “projects,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology.

Our operations involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside our control, and any one of which, or a combination of which, could materially affect our results of operations and whether the forward-looking statements ultimately prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements reflecting management’s expectations for future financial performance and operating expenditures, expected growth, profitability and business outlook, increased sales and marketing expenses, and the expected results from the integration of our acquisitions.

These forward-looking statements are only predictions, are uncertain and involve substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our (or our industry’s) actual results, levels of activity or performance to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity or performance expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. New risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of the risks and uncertainties that could have an impact on the forward-looking statements, including without limitation, risks and uncertainties relating to: the Company’s ability to manage growth; integrate acquisitions; effectively migrate and keep newly acquired customers and other important risks and uncertainties referenced and discussed under the heading titled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, even if subsequently made available by the Company on its website or otherwise. The Company does not assume any obligations to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

