MTBC to Present at the Dougherty & Company Conferences in Minneapolis

SOMERSET, N.J.–(Marketwired – Sep 5, 2017) – MTBC (NASDAQ: MTBC) (NASDAQ: MTBCP) a provider of proprietary, cloud-based healthcare IT solutions and services, announced today that it will be presenting at the Dougherty & Company Institutional Investor Conference on September 19, 2017 at the Millennium Hotel in Minneapolis, MN.

“The Dougherty conference provides investors with an opportunity to meet MTBC’s management team and understand the Company’s business,” said Bill Korn, Chief Financial Officer. “We will discuss how MTBC achieved 55% revenue growth in the first half of 2017 while reporting its highest adjusted EBITDA ever as a public company during second quarter 2017, and expectations for the future.”

As previously announced, MTBC will also be presenting at the Rodman & Renshaw 19th Annual Global Investment Conference, to be held on September 10-12, 2017, at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York, NY. The MTBC presentation will occur on September 11, 2017 at 4:40 PM EDT in the Adams Room and will also be available by live webcast on MTBC’s investor relations website at ir.mtbc.com/events.cfm.

These conferences will provide investors the chance to learn more about MTBC firsthand, and to meet the leadership team. Bill Korn, together with Mahmud Haq, CEO, and Stephen Snyder, President, will be presenting at the conference and meeting with investors one-on-one at both conferences.

Please visit MTBC’s Investor Relations website at ir.mtbc.com to view the MTBC Fact Sheet, Corporate Presentation, listen to interviews with the MTBC leadership team.

