‘MUFG Bank’ is the New Global Brand for MUFG’s Core Commercial Banking Subsidiary

New Name Aligns with the Group Brand and Reflects Bank’s Expanded Services

TOKYO and TORONTO, April 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG) recently announced that its core commercial banking subsidiary, The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd., has changed its name to MUFG Bank, Ltd., as of April 1, 2018.

The name MUFG Bank aligns with MUFG Group brand and also reflects the significant steps the Group has taken to provide its customers with a broader and more integrated range of financial services. MUFG Bank’s President and CEO, Kanetsugu Mike, said the bank’s business has successfully expanded globally, thanks to the trust and enduring client relationships developed over decades.

“Although the bank’s name has changed, it’s important to understand that our dedication to serving customers, and our unyielding focus on lasting relationships, will continue even as we seek to expand our client base worldwide,” Mr. Mike said. “Our goal is to build on MUFG Bank’s proud heritage as a trusted global bank while seamlessly providing innovative solutions to customers in a rapidly changing financial landscape.”

MUFG Bank serves more than half a million corporate customers in around 50 countries and is committed to supporting its customers’ growth by offering an extensive range of banking and investment products and services. MUFG Bank works in close collaboration with MUFG Group companies worldwide to deliver integrated solutions encompassing banking, trust banking, securities and leasing.

“Since last July, we’ve made use of the phrase, `We are from MUFG…` when making self-introductions,” Mr. Mike added. “Now, with the new MUFG Bank name, we are better able to promote our “MUFG” master brand and reinforce the group-oriented promotion of our business. It will allow us to fulfill our Group’s mission of being a foundation of strength committed to meeting the needs of customers, serving society, and fostering shared and sustainable growth for a better world.”

About MUFG

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG) is one of the world’s leading financial groups. Headquartered in Tokyo and with approximately 350 years of history, MUFG has a global network with over 2,300 offices in more than 50 countries. The Group has over 150,000 employees and offers services including commercial banking, trust banking, securities, credit cards, consumer finance, asset management, and leasing. The Group aims to “be the world’s most trusted financial group” through close collaboration among our operating companies and flexibly respond to all of the financial needs of our customers, serving society, and fostering shared and sustainable growth for a better world. MUFG’s shares trade on the Tokyo, Nagoya, and New York stock exchanges.

For more information, visit www.mufg.jp/english

On April 1, 2018 the name of MUFG’s commercial bank changed from “The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd.” to “MUFG Bank, Ltd.” Many of the bank’s overseas subsidiaries followed suit on the same day, but branches and subsidiaries in some countries will carry out the name change at a later date. MUFG’s New York Stock Exchange ticker symbol has also changed to “MUFG.”

For more information regarding overseas subsidiaries, visit http://www.bk.mufg.jp/global/newsroom/announcements/pdf/201803_namechange.pdf.

