Mullen Group Ltd. Announces Election of Directors

OKOTOKS, Alberta, May 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — (TSX:MTL) Mullen Group Ltd. (“Mullen Group“, “We“, “Our” and/or the “Corporation“) announced today that the nominees listed in the Corporation’s Information Circular – Proxy Statement dated March 15, 2018, were elected as directors of the Corporation at its annual general meeting held on May 2, 2018.

By resolution passed via ballot, the following seven nominees were elected as directors of the Corporation to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Corporation, or until their successors are elected or appointed. The results of the ballot were as follows:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Greg Bay 85,539,338 96.94 % 2,698,086 3.06 % Stephen H. Lockwood 85,742,792 97.17 % 2,494,632 2.83 % Christine McGinley 86,699,685 98.26 % 1,537,739 1.74 % David E. Mullen 84,741,195 96.04 % 3,496,229 3.96 % Murray K. Mullen 85,710,645 97.14 % 2,526,779 2.86 % Philip J. Scherman 86,714,950 98.27 % 1,522,474 1.73 % Sonia Tibbatts 86,711,773 98.27 % 1,525,651 1.73 %

Mullen Group is a company that owns a network of independently operated businesses. The Corporation is recognized as one of the leading suppliers of trucking and logistics services in Canada and provides a wide range of specialized transportation and related services to the oil and natural gas industry in western Canada - two sectors of the economy in which Mullen Group has strong business relationships and industry leadership. The corporate office provides the capital and financial expertise, legal support, technology and systems support, shared services and strategic planning to its independent businesses.

Mullen Group is a publicly traded corporation listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “MTL“. Additional information is available on our website at www.mullen-group.com or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For further information, please contact:

Mr. Murray K. Mullen – Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer and President

Mr. P. Stephen Clark – Chief Financial Officer

Mr. Richard J. Maloney – Senior Vice President

121A – 31 Southridge Drive

Okotoks, Alberta, Canada T1S 2N3

Telephone: 403-995-5200

Fax: 403-995-5296

