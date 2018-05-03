Mullen Group Ltd. Announces Election of Directors
OKOTOKS, Alberta, May 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — (TSX:MTL) Mullen Group Ltd. (“Mullen Group“, “We“, “Our” and/or the “Corporation“) announced today that the nominees listed in the Corporation’s Information Circular – Proxy Statement dated March 15, 2018, were elected as directors of the Corporation at its annual general meeting held on May 2, 2018.
By resolution passed via ballot, the following seven nominees were elected as directors of the Corporation to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Corporation, or until their successors are elected or appointed. The results of the ballot were as follows:
|Nominee
|Votes For
|% For
|Votes Withheld
|% Withheld
|Greg Bay
|85,539,338
|96.94
|%
|2,698,086
|3.06
|%
|Stephen H. Lockwood
|85,742,792
|97.17
|%
|2,494,632
|2.83
|%
|Christine McGinley
|86,699,685
|98.26
|%
|1,537,739
|1.74
|%
|David E. Mullen
|84,741,195
|96.04
|%
|3,496,229
|3.96
|%
|Murray K. Mullen
|85,710,645
|97.14
|%
|2,526,779
|2.86
|%
|Philip J. Scherman
|86,714,950
|98.27
|%
|1,522,474
|1.73
|%
|Sonia Tibbatts
|86,711,773
|98.27
|%
|1,525,651
|1.73
|%
Mullen Group is a company that owns a network of independently operated businesses. The Corporation is recognized as one of the leading suppliers of trucking and logistics services in Canada and provides a wide range of specialized transportation and related services to the oil and natural gas industry in western Canada - two sectors of the economy in which Mullen Group has strong business relationships and industry leadership. The corporate office provides the capital and financial expertise, legal support, technology and systems support, shared services and strategic planning to its independent businesses.
Mullen Group is a publicly traded corporation listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “MTL“. Additional information is available on our website at www.mullen-group.com or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
For further information, please contact:
Mr. Murray K. Mullen – Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer and President
Mr. P. Stephen Clark – Chief Financial Officer
Mr. Richard J. Maloney – Senior Vice President
121A – 31 Southridge Drive
Okotoks, Alberta, Canada T1S 2N3
Telephone: 403-995-5200
Fax: 403-995-5296
