Mullen Group Ltd. Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

OKOTOKS, Alberta, Oct. 04, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mullen Group Ltd. (TSX:MTL) (“Mullen Group” and/or the “Corporation“) intends to release its 2017 Third Quarter earnings results at approximately 5:00 p.m. (ET) on Wednesday, October 25, 2017, and has scheduled a conference call and webcast as follows:

Date: October 26, 2017 Time: 12:00 p.m. ET Conference Call Dial-in: 1-800-319-4610 (for participants in North America) 416-915-3239 (Toronto or Overseas participants) Webcast: www.mullen-group.com

A replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the call until Thursday, November 9, 2017, by dialing 1-800-319-6413 or 604-638-9010, access code 1721 followed by the pound sign.

Mullen Group is a company that owns a network of independently operated businesses. The Corporation is recognized as one of the leading suppliers of trucking and logistics services in Canada and provides a wide range of specialized transportation and related services to the oil and natural gas industry in western Canada - two sectors of the economy in which Mullen Group has strong business relationships and industry leadership. The corporate office provides the capital and financial expertise, legal support, technology and systems support, shared services and strategic planning to its independent businesses.

Mullen Group is a publicly traded corporation listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “MTL“. Additional information is available on our website at www.mullen-group.com or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For further information, please contact:

Mr. Murray K. Mullen – Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer and President

Mr. P. Stephen Clark – Chief Financial Officer

Mr. Richard J. Maloney – Senior Vice President

121A – 31 Southridge Drive

Okotoks, Alberta, Canada T1S 2N3

Telephone: 403-995-5200

Fax: 403-995-5296