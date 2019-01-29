Murrayville House located near planned future TransLink station in Langley

CBJ Newsmakers

New homeowners in Langley, BC benefit from state-of-the-art transit

LANGLEY, British Columbia, Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The recently approved TransLink rapid transit extension makes Langley, BC even more attractive to locals looking to become new homeowners.

Transit Oriented Development (TOD) is one of the fast-growing trends in providing homeowners with compact, vibrant, sustainable, and pedestrian-friendly communities located near high-quality train stations. The benefits of TOD communities include reduced stress, improved health, and significant financial savings.

“We’re pleased to be able to offer homeowners the proximity of Murrayville House in Langley to state-of-the-art public transportation,” says The Agency Real Estate Marketing vice-president, Darryl Price. Murrayville House is located not far from the planned TransLink station in Langley City Centre. “As a long-term investment, purchasing near rapid transit is a smart idea. The new extension will open up all kind of opportunities for residents.”

Creating more transit-oriented communities is one of the key goals of most land use and transportation plans in Metro Vancouver, says Derrick Cheung, vice-president of Strategic Sourcing and Real Estate at TransLink. “Working with developers, we are able to improve customer amenities and services, and upgrade or improve transportation infrastructure at no cost to taxpayers,” says Cheung.

TransLink encourages transit-oriented development and transit-oriented communities as they support sustainable regional growth and build ridership. Through TransLink’s Adjacent and Integrated Development (AID) Program, developers are able to safely build around infrastructure while transportation operations continue.

Since 2011, development near transit has grown in BC with more than 35 development projects in construction or planning stages and up to 25 new projects in the pipeline. Parts of the new 16-km Surrey-to-Langley SkyTrain line are expected to be up and running by 2025.