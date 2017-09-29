MX Gold Corp. Announces Fully Subscribed Private Placement Financing

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 29, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MX Gold Corp. (TSX-V:MXL) (FSE:0DV) (OTCQX:MXLGF) (the “Company” or “MX Gold”) is pleased to announce that the Company has closed a non-brokered private placement. The Private Placement is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

The Company completed the sale of 40 Million units (“Unit”) at a purchase price of C$0.10 per unit for gross proceeds of C$4 Million. Each Unit is comprised of one common share in the capital of the Issuer (each, a “Share”) and one transferable common share purchase warrant (each, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one Share (each, a “Warrant Share”) at a price of $0.20 per Warrant Share until 5:00 p.m. (Vancouver time) on the date of expiration of the Warrant, which is five (5) years following the Closing Date.

Aggregate cash finders’ fees of $15,575 will be paid to various arms’ length parties under agreements with the arms’ length parties in connection with certain non-brokered subscriptions of the Offering. Of the total, approximately 6 Million units were purchased by insiders and management of MX Gold Corp.

The Common Shares acquired by the subscribers are subject to a hold period of four months plus one day and may not be traded until January 29, 2017.

The Company intends to use the funds raised from the issuance of the shares for general working capital and its Magistral Project in Mexico.

About MX Gold

MX Gold is a junior mining company focused on the exploration and development of advanced projects located in Mexico and British Columbia, Canada. The company’s primary focus, is the Magistral del Oro tailings project located 392 km SW of Chihuahua and includes a 500 tonnes-per-day dynamic cyanide countercurrent system plant constructed in 2013, which is currently being expanded to 1,000 tonnes-per day. The Company also owns 50% of the IDS Project, which includes a smelter that was completed in 2014 for a throughput capacity of 50 tonnes per day. The smelter was built to receive and process material from small-scale miners across the state of Durango and beyond.

MX Gold has acquired a substantial land package of approximately 22,881 acres in the heart of the Golden Triangle.

MX Gold Corp. is also focused on the exploration, development and mining of advanced projects located in British Columbia and Mexico. The Company’s primary focus in British Columbia is its Willa gold and copper project located 12 kilometers south of Silverton, B.C. In 2015, MX Gold Corp. completed the accretive acquisition of the Willa project and the Max Molybdenum Mine and Mill Complex. The Willa mine is located 135 kilometers south of the Max Mill. MX Gold Corp. can also elect to reopen the Max Molybdenum mining operation once world Moly prices improve. For updates on the Magistral Project please visit our website. www.mxgoldcorp.com

