myWorld Canada to Support the Child & Family Foundation by Holding an Exclusive Advanced Screening of ROBIN HOOD for New Immigrants to Toronto

TORONTO, Nov. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — myWorld Retail Services Canada Inc., the Canadian operator of Cashback World, the world’s largest shopping community, is pleased to announce that in support of the Child & Family Foundation (“CFF”) charity, it will hold an advanced screening of ROBIN HOOD this weekend for newly arrived immigrant families. In partnership with Entertainment One and a local Toronto school, this will be a special experience for these families, allowing them to the see the movie before it becomes available for general audiences.

CFF believes in “education for all,” by constructing schools in socially and economically deprived regions of the world. CFF stands up for the rights of children and families and creates access for them to educational opportunities. Their aim is to help people to help themselves. CFF also provides material and financial assistance to impoverished regions to improve living conditions and the way of life.

“The theme of ROBIN HOOD is one of optimism and hope. It shows the determination of a handful of well intentioned people who will do whatever it takes to help their fellow citizens,” said James Malliaros, Managing Director of myWorld Canada. “This aligns well with CFF’s values of creating better future perspectives for people across cultural and ethnic boundaries. We are committed to supporting our local community. This is one small way for us to give back and provide a fun and positive experience.”

ROBIN HOOD is a new twist on the classic tale. The action adventure movie stars Taron Egerton (Kingsman), Jamie Foxx (Django Unchained), Ben Mendelsohn (Darkest Hour), Eve Hewson (Papillon) and Jamie Dornan (Fifty Shades of Grey). It opens in theatres across Canada on November 21st and will be distributed by Entertainment One.

About myWorld Canada

myWorld Retail Services Canada Inc. is the operator of Cashback World in Canada. The international Shopping Community, Cashback World, offers attractive shopping benefits (Cashback and Shopping Points) to customers who would like to save money by shopping at stores with the Cashback Card or online. With the Cashback Solutions, Cashback World provides companies with an uncomplicated and innovative customer loyalty program, allowing them to become a part of this shopping world. Cashback World is currently active in 47 markets. 11 million Members enjoy shopping benefits at approximately 120,000 Loyalty Merchants around the world. Cashback World is also active in the field of corporate social responsibility, supporting the Child & Family Foundation, an association dedicated to helping children, adolescents and families in need, as well as the Greenfinity Foundation, an association promoting sustainable environmental protection.

About Entertainment One

Entertainment One Ltd. (LSE:ETO) is a global independent studio that specialises in the development, acquisition, production, financing distribution and sales of entertainment content. The Company’s diversified expertise spans across film, television and music production and sales, family programming, merchandising and licensing, and digital content, as well as live performances. Through its global reach and expansive scale, powered by deep local market knowledge, the Company delivers the best content to the world.

Entertainment One’s robust network includes the international feature film distribution company Sierra/Affinity; Amblin Partners with DreamWorks Studios, Participant Media and Reliance Entertainment; Makeready with Brad Weston; the non-fiction television production companies Whizz Kid Entertainment and Renegade 83; the leader in live entertainment Round Room Entertainment; world class music labels Dualtone Music Group and Last Gang; and Secret Location, the award-winning studio noted for emerging technologies and contents.

The Company’s rights library, valued at US$2M (as of March 31, 2018), is exploited across all media formats and markets and includes over 80,000 hours of film and television content and approximately 40,000 music tracks.

