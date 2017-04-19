NAB 2017: Panasonic Unveils 8-18mm Lens & ZS70 Point-and-Shoot; More Info at B&H

NEW YORK, NY–(Marketwired – April 18, 2017) – B&H Photo would like to share the announcement of the Panasonic Leica DG Vario-Elmarit 8-18mm f/2.8-4 ASPH. Lens and the Lumix DMC-ZS70 Digital Camera. The new 8-18mm lens is optimized for Micro Four Thirds cameras, and offers a versatile 16-36mm equivalent focal length. The ZS70 is an updated member of Panasonic’s point-and-shoot lineup, which uses a 1/2.3″ MOS sensor, a 24-720mm equivalent lens, and an updated set of features, including a 180° tilting touchscreen.

Panasonic Leica DG Vario-Elmarit 8-18mm f/2.8-4 ASPH. Lens

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1328548-REG/panasonic_h_e08018_leica_dg_vario_8_18mm.html

Micro Four Thirds System

16-36mm (35mm Equivalent)

Aperture Range: f/2.8 to f/22

One Aspherical ED and One UHR Element

Three Aspherical and Two ED Elements

Nano Surface Coating

Splash, Dust, and Freezeproof Design

Rounded 7-Blade Diaphragm

Becoming Panasonic’s fastest wide-angle zoom, the 8-18mm offers an f/2.8-4 variable aperture for working in a variety of lighting conditions, while simultaneously keeping size and weight to a minimum. The lens also features a variety of specialized elements, including one aspherical extra-low dispersion, three aspherical, two extra-low dispersion, and one ultra-high refractive index element. It also uses a Nano Surface Coating to reduce flare and ghosting. Beyond the optical design, the lens has a metal barrel that is splash-, dust-, and freeze-proof, and is equipped with a fast 240 fps autofocus drive motor for accurate tracking with most Panasonic mirrorless cameras.

Panasonic Lumix DMC-ZS70 Digital Camera

Black: https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1328549-REG/panasonic_dmc_zs70_k_lumix_dmc_zs70_digital_camera.html

Silver: https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1328550-REG/panasonic_dmc_zs70_s_lumix_dmc_zs70_digital_camera.html

20.3MP 1/2.3″ MOS Sensor

Leica DC Vario-Elmar 30x Zoom Lens

24-720mm (35mm Equivalent)

1.166m-Dot Live View Finder

3.0″ 1.04m-Dot Tilting Touchscreen LCD

UHD 4K Video Recording at 30p

5-Axis HYBRID O.I.S.

ISO 6400 and Up to 10 fps Shooting

4K Photo Modes

Focus Stacking and Post Focus

Designed to be an everyday option, due to its compact size, the ZS70, available in black and silver, is a capable pocket-sized point-and-shoot with an incredible 24-720mm equivalent Leica DC Vario-Elmar optical zoom lens. The camera also packs in a 20.3MP 1/2.3″ MOS sensor capable of capturing high-res stills and UHD 4K video. It also features built-in 5-axis Hybrid O.I.S. for sharper images, and has 4K PHOTO, 4K Post Focus, and Focus Stacking modes. In terms of construction, it will appeal to many shooters, with a 0.2″ 1.166m-dot EVF and a 180° tilting touchscreen. A control ring is present on the lens for natural control over select settings and it has built-in Wi-Fi for wirelessly connecting to a smart device. Additionally, it can be charged via a micro-USB port.

