NAB 2017: Panasonic Unveils 8-18mm Lens & ZS70 Point-and-Shoot; More Info at B&H
NEW YORK, NY–(Marketwired – April 18, 2017) – B&H Photo would like to share the announcement of the Panasonic Leica DG Vario-Elmarit 8-18mm f/2.8-4 ASPH. Lens and the Lumix DMC-ZS70 Digital Camera. The new 8-18mm lens is optimized for Micro Four Thirds cameras, and offers a versatile 16-36mm equivalent focal length. The ZS70 is an updated member of Panasonic’s point-and-shoot lineup, which uses a 1/2.3″ MOS sensor, a 24-720mm equivalent lens, and an updated set of features, including a 180° tilting touchscreen.
Panasonic Leica DG Vario-Elmarit 8-18mm f/2.8-4 ASPH. Lens
- Micro Four Thirds System
- 16-36mm (35mm Equivalent)
- Aperture Range: f/2.8 to f/22
- One Aspherical ED and One UHR Element
- Three Aspherical and Two ED Elements
- Nano Surface Coating
- Splash, Dust, and Freezeproof Design
- Rounded 7-Blade Diaphragm
Becoming Panasonic’s fastest wide-angle zoom, the 8-18mm offers an f/2.8-4 variable aperture for working in a variety of lighting conditions, while simultaneously keeping size and weight to a minimum. The lens also features a variety of specialized elements, including one aspherical extra-low dispersion, three aspherical, two extra-low dispersion, and one ultra-high refractive index element. It also uses a Nano Surface Coating to reduce flare and ghosting. Beyond the optical design, the lens has a metal barrel that is splash-, dust-, and freeze-proof, and is equipped with a fast 240 fps autofocus drive motor for accurate tracking with most Panasonic mirrorless cameras.
Panasonic Lumix DMC-ZS70 Digital Camera
- 20.3MP 1/2.3″ MOS Sensor
- Leica DC Vario-Elmar 30x Zoom Lens
- 24-720mm (35mm Equivalent)
- 1.166m-Dot Live View Finder
- 3.0″ 1.04m-Dot Tilting Touchscreen LCD
- UHD 4K Video Recording at 30p
- 5-Axis HYBRID O.I.S.
- ISO 6400 and Up to 10 fps Shooting
- 4K Photo Modes
- Focus Stacking and Post Focus
Designed to be an everyday option, due to its compact size, the ZS70, available in black and silver, is a capable pocket-sized point-and-shoot with an incredible 24-720mm equivalent Leica DC Vario-Elmar optical zoom lens. The camera also packs in a 20.3MP 1/2.3″ MOS sensor capable of capturing high-res stills and UHD 4K video. It also features built-in 5-axis Hybrid O.I.S. for sharper images, and has 4K PHOTO, 4K Post Focus, and Focus Stacking modes. In terms of construction, it will appeal to many shooters, with a 0.2″ 1.166m-dot EVF and a 180° tilting touchscreen. A control ring is present on the lens for natural control over select settings and it has built-in Wi-Fi for wirelessly connecting to a smart device. Additionally, it can be charged via a micro-USB port.
