Monday, May 6, 2019Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | Nabis Holdings Announces Shareholder Approval of Name Change and Provides Shareholder Update

Nabis Holdings Announces Shareholder Approval of Name Change and Provides Shareholder Update

CBJ Newsmakers

Recommended
May 6, 2019 – Questerre updates progress on Clean Tech Energy research in Quebec
Nabis Holdings Announces Shareholder Approval of Name Change and Provides Shareholder Update