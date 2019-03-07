Thursday, March 7, 2019Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | Nabis Holdings Announces Upsize of Previously Announced Debenture Unit Private Placement Offering to C$35 Million

Nabis Holdings Announces Upsize of Previously Announced Debenture Unit Private Placement Offering to C$35 Million

CBJ Newsmakers

Recommended
Nabis Holdings Announces Upsize of Previously Announced Debenture Unit Private Placement Offering to C$35 Million
IIROC Trading Halt / Suspension de la negociation par l’OCRCVM – HALO