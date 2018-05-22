NAFTA Update

CBJ — Officials with Canada, U.S. and Mexico all believe the NAFTA negotiations could continue for quite some time with a number of key issues still not sorted out.

U.S. trade official Robert Lighthizer wants significant changes in multiple areas and isn’t interested in a quick, limited deal.

Several key areas remain sticking points, including auto industry, pharmaceuticals, dairy products, intellectual property and international visas.

Meanwhile, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says a number of major issues remain.

Mnuchin has said that American President Donald Trump is not focused on a specific deadline, but there are pressures given Mexico’s presidential election in July as well as congressional deadlines and U.S. midterm elections in November. It’s widely believed that the deadline for getting a deal done this year is quickly running out.

Mexico has said that the remaining issues are not complex, but the U.S. begs to differ. Canada seems to be somewhere in between.

