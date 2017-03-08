Nano One Receives over $847,368 From Warrant Exercise

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 08, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nano One Materials Corp. (TSX-V:NNO) (Frankfurt:LBMB) (OTCBB:NNOMF) announced that the Company has received aggregate proceeds of $847,368 since January 1st 2017 from the exercise of warrants which expired on March 5, 2017. Nano One has issued 1,694,738 common shares from its Treasury for these warrants. Proceeds raised are for general working capital purposes.

Nano One CEO Dan Blondal says that “The support we have received from our shareholders has been exceptional and reflects the hard work the Nano One team has invested to date. Since going public in March 2015 we have seen 95% of our issued warrants exercised which is fantastic.” Dan Blondal also said “The additional capital strengthens our balance sheet as we proceed to increase shareholder value by hitting our milestones and displaying how we plan to disrupt the battery materials sector in a positive manner. 2017 will be an exciting year for the company and our shareholders.”

As of March 8th 2017 there are no warrants outstanding.

About Nano One:

Nano One Materials Corp (“Nano One” or “the Company”) is developing patented technology for the low-cost production of high performance battery materials used in electric vehicles, energy storage and consumer electronics. The processing technology addresses fundamental supply chain constraints by enabling wider raw materials specifications for use in lithium ion batteries. The process can be configured for a range of different nanostructured materials and has the flexibility to shift with emerging and future battery market trends and a diverse range of other growth opportunities. The novel three-stage process uses equipment common to industry and Nano One is building a pilot plant to demonstrate high volume production. Nano One’s mission is to establish its patented technology as a leading platform for the global production of a new generation of nanostructured composite materials. For more information, please visit www.nanoone.ca.

