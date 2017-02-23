Nano One Recognized with TSX Venture Top 50 Award

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 23, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dan Blondal, CEO of Nano One Materials (TSX-V:NNO) (Frankfurt:LBMB) (OTCBB:NNOMF), today announced an award from the TSX Venture 50 recognizing Nano One for outstanding market performance in 2016.

“We are proud to have been recognized as one of the top 10 performing Clean Technology and Life Sciences companies on the TSX Venture Exchange,” said Mr. Blondal. “2016 was a busy year with financing, government support and the launch of our piloting program. The TSX venture 50 award is an affirmation of our team, our technology and the strong market support of our value proposition.”

Nano One saw its share price increase by 80% and its market capitalization grow by 141% in 2016. Mr. Blondal added, “We are also pleased to report that Nano One has carried that momentum into 2017 with a 50% share price increase year-to-date.” Nano One is featured in a TSX Venture 50 video at https://goo.gl/B4x49C.

“Our patented technology widens the range of raw materials suited for lithium ion batteries and we will soon be in a position to demonstrate this in our pilot plant. With looming lithium and cobalt supply constraints, we believe we could draw serious attention from the battery supply chain in 2017.”

Nano One Materials Corp.

Dan Blondal, CEO

For information with respect to Nano One or the contents of this news release, please contact John Lando (President) at (604) 669-2701 or visit the website at www.nanoone.ca.

About Nano One

Nano One Materials Corp (“Nano One” or “the Company”) is developing patented technology for the low-cost production of high performance battery materials used in electric vehicles, energy storage and consumer electronics. The processing technology addresses fundamental supply chain constraints by enabling wider raw materials specifications for use in lithium ion batteries. The process can be configured for a range of different nanostructured materials and has the flexibility to shift with emerging and future battery market trends and a diverse range of other growth opportunities. The novel three-stage process uses equipment common to industry and Nano One is building a pilot plant to demonstrate high volume production. Nano One’s mission is to establish its patented technology as a leading platform for the global production of a new generation of nanostructured composite materials. For more information, please visit www.nanoone.ca

About TSX Venture 50

The TSX Venture 50 is a ranking of top performers on TSX Venture Exchange. The ranking is comprised of 10 companies from each of the five industry sectors, and they are selected based on three equally weighted criteria: market capitalization growth, share price appreciation and trading volume. www.tsxventure50.com

Certain information contained herein may constitute “forward-looking information” under Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the actual receipt of the grant monies, the execution of the Company’s plans which are contingent on the receipt of such monies and the commercialization of the Company’s technology and patents. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as ‘believe’, ‘expect’, ‘anticipate’, ‘plan’, ‘intend’, ‘continue’, ‘estimate’, ‘may’, ‘will’, ‘should’, ‘ongoing’, or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “will” occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, including: the completion of final documentation with SDTC and the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that is incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE