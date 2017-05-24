Nanotech Security Corp. Schedules Second Quarter Fiscal 2017 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

VANCOUVER, BC–(Marketwired – May 24, 2017) – Nanotech Security Corp. (TSX VENTURE: NTS) (OTCQX: NTSFF), today announced the Company will release financial results for its second quarter fiscal 2017 after the market closes on Monday May 29, 2017. The Chairman and CEO, Doug Blakeway and President and CFO, Troy Bullock will host a conference call at 5:00 P.M. Eastern Daylight Savings Time the same day. All interested parties are invited to participate in this conference call and should dial the following number approximately 10 minutes prior to the starting time.

Conference Call Details: DATE: Monday May 29, 2017 Time: 5:00 PM Eastern Daylight Savings Time DIAL IN NUMBER: Toll free (Canada and US): 1-800-967-7188



Conference ID: 3639275 Alternate number:

1-719-325-2138 TAPED REPLAY: Toll free (Canada and US): 1-844-512-2921



Replay available until June 29, 2017

Replay Pin Number: 3639275 Alternate number:

1-412-317-6671



Replay Pin Number: 3639275 WEBCAST: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=124693

About Nanotech Security

Nanotech designs, manufactures and markets nano-optic OVDs and OTF products. These products have brand protection and enhancement applications across a wide range of markets including banknotes, secure government documents, commercial branding, and the pharmaceutical industry. The Company is initially focusing its efforts on the banknote market due to its high margins and its established customer base.

The Company’s nano-optic technology employs arrays of billions of nano-indentations that are impressed or embossed onto a substrate material such as polymer, paper, metal, or fabric. By using sophisticated algorithms to direct an electron beam, the Company creates visual images with colour shifting effects such as 3D, perceived movement, and can also display high-definition colours including skin tones, and whites and blacks, which are not possible using traditional holographic technology.

Additional information about Nanotech can be found at the Company’s website www.nanosecurity.ca, the Canadian disclosure filings website www.sedar.com or the OTCMarkets disclosure filings website www.otcmarkets.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies

of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.