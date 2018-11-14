Nanotech to Present at the Southwest IDEAS Investor Conference

CBJ Newsmakers

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nanotech Security Corp. (TSXV: NTS) (OTCQX: NTSFF) (“Nanotech” or the “Company”), a leading innovator in the research, creation and production of nano-optic structures and colour-shifting materials used in authentication and brand enhancement, is presenting at the Southwest IDEAS Investor Conference produced by Three Part Advisors, on Thursday, November 15, 2018, at the Fairmont Dallas Hotel in Dallas, Texas.

Nanotech’s Chairman and CEO Doug Blakeway will provide an overview of the Company’s lead markets and growth strategy. The Southwest IDEAS Investor Conference showcases 60-70 innovative companies presenting over a two-day period. A copy of the Company’s investor presentation will be accessible on November 16, 2018 on the “Investors” page of the Nanotech Security Corp. website, located at https://www.nanosecurity.ca/investors/.

For more information about the Southwest IDEAS Investor Conference:

https://www.threepartadvisors.com/southwest-ideas

About Three Part Advisors

Three Part Advisors, LLC is a capital markets advisory firm that provides investor relations, independent research and corporate development consulting services, through measurable and proactive investor relations. The IDEAS Investor Conferences take place three times a year on the East coast, Midwest and Southwest of the United States and creates valuable investment business opportunities for investors and presenting companies.

About Nanotech

Nanotech researches, creates and produces nano-optic structures and colour-shifting materials used in authentication and brand enhancement applications across a wide range of markets including banknotes, tax stamps, secure government documents, commercial branding, and the pharmaceutical industry.

The Company’s nano-optic technology employs arrays of billions of nano-indentations that can be impressed or embossed onto a wide range of substrate materials including polymer, paper, metal, or fabric. By using sophisticated algorithms to direct an electron beam lithography system, the Company creates visual images and effects such as 3D, perceived movement, and can display high-definition colours including skin tones, and whites and blacks, which are not possible using holographic technology.

Additional information about Nanotech can be found at the Company’s website www.nanosecurity.ca, the Canadian disclosure filings website www.sedar.com or the OTCMarkets disclosure filings website www.otcmarkets.com.

Nanotech Security Corp.: Investor Relations: Shana Chow Sean Peasgood info@nanosecurity.ca sean@SophicCapital.com +1.604.678.5775 +1.647.699.9845

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies

of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.