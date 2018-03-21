NanoVibronix CEO Brian Murphy and Former Yankees Pitcher Mariano Rivera to Appear on Fox Business Network’s Mornings with Maria to Discuss the Role of PainShield in Fighting the Opioid Epidemic

ELMSFORD, NY–(Marketwired – March 21, 2018) – NanoVibronix, Inc, (NASDAQ: NAOV), a medical device company utilizing the Company’s proprietary and patented low intensity surface acoustic wave (SAW) technology, today announced that Brian Murphy, CEO of NanoVibronix and former Yankees pitcher Mariano Rivera are scheduled to appear as guests on Fox Business Network’s Mornings with Maria at approximately 8:20 AM eastern time this morning to discuss the benefits of PainShield and its potential role in helping individuals suffering from chronic pain reduce their dependence on opioids.

The segment can be viewed on the Fox Business Channel or online at http://video.foxbusiness.com/v/5614626175001/?#sp=watch-live. The interview will also be available for replay at http://video.foxbusiness.com/v/5614626175001/?#sp=show-clips.

Mariano Rivera is regarded within baseball as one of the most dominant relievers in major league history. His accomplishments include being named the 1999 World Series Most Valuable Player (MVP) and the 2003 AL Championship Series MVP, and he holds several postseason records. Since his retirement, he has been involved in philanthropic causes including the Mariano Rivera Foundation, a not-for-profit community-oriented foundation dedicated to making a difference in the lives of underserved children, in the U.S. and abroad. He also participated in President Trump’s Opioid and Drug Abuse Listening Session along with Governor Chris Christie and other prominent figures.

“Mornings with Maria” features anchor Maria Bartiromo alongside a roundtable of rotating industry titans and economic experts discussing the major news and themes driving the business day and the market moves.

