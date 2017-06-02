Napec Inc. Reports on Shareholders’ Voting Results for the Election of Directors

DRUMMONDVILLE, QUEBEC–(Marketwired – June 2, 2017) - NAPEC Inc. (“NAPEC” or the “Corporation”) (TSX:NPC) held its Annual and Special Meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”) on June 1, 2017. All candidates proposed as directors were duly elected to the Board of Directors of the Corporation by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present or represented by proxy at the Meeting as follows:

Name For Withheld % % Serge Chiasson 83.60 16.40 Yves Filion 83.60 16.40 Pierre L. Gauthier 99.97 0.03 Guy Pelletier 97.41 2.59 Luc Reny 83.66 16.34 Yves Rheault 94.21 5.79 Jean Rochette 83.60 16.40 Denis Tremblay 97.09 2.91

Shareholders present or represented by proxy at the Meeting also voted by a proportion of 76.23% in favour of a resolution to approve, ratify and confirm By-law Fourteen – By-law Relating to Advance Notice of Nominations of Directors of the Corporation.

NAPEC is a company operating in the energy sector. The Corporation is a leading provider of construction and maintenance services to the public utility and heavy industrial markets, mainly in Quebec, Ontario and the eastern United States. NAPEC and its subsidiaries build and maintain electrical transmission and distribution systems, solar panel farms and natural gas networks. The Corporation also installs gas-powered and electric-powered heavy equipment for utilities, gas-fired industrial power plants and petrochemical facilities in North America. The Corporation also offers environmental construction and road matting services.

