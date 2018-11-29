National Airlines Streamlines Worldwide Mail Transportation with Descartes Velocity Mail Solution

CBJ Newsmakers

WATERLOO, Ontario, Nov. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Descartes Systems Group (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG), the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, announced that National Airlines, one of the world’s leading air cargo carriers, is using the Descartes Velocity Mail (vMail™) solution to simplify mail transportation tracking activities worldwide.

“At National, delivering superior customer service excellence has been instrumental to our ongoing success in the industry,” said Ryan Dereska, Business Development Manager – Government & Defense at National Airlines. “With Descartes vMail, we have a quality mail solution that enables us to better manage and grow our business. We’ve enhanced the service we provide to all parties through real-time access to shipment and delivery status, the ability to view consignments and manage account reconciliation.”

The cloud-based Descartes vMail solution is a comprehensive mail tracking system for commercial airlines. It automates the entire air mail shipment tracking process, from route generation to account reconciliation, to simplify operational processes and improve efficiency for air carriers, ground handlers and postal authorities. Using the vMail mobile solution, mail handlers can accurately record mail transportation events as they occur to provide real-time visibility. In addition, by combining Descartes vMail with the Descartes Global Logistics Network™, air carriers have one platform to manage the lifecycle of all shipments, including parcel packages and larger cargo.

The combined solutions can also help carriers to meet additional advance security requirements that many countries have introduced such as, the Air Cargo Advance Screening (ACAS) Program that into effect on June 12, 2018, affecting shipments arriving in the United States from a foreign location.

“We’re pleased that Descartes vMail is assisting National Airlines to increase the efficiency of its mail transportation operations,” said Scott Sangster, VP Global Logistics Network at Descartes. “International ecommerce continues its strong growth, driving greater demand for air mail transportation and tracking. Descartes can help air carriers, their logistics partners and postal authorities keep pace with that growth.”

About National Airlines

National Airlines has grown from a small, regional U.S. cargo airline, to one of the world’s leading air cargo carriers, and ultimately into a premier passenger airline. Our charter service has transported dignitaries, orchestras and livestock, and our passenger service has carried customers around the world and back home again. As we grew, we remained committed to our core ethical ideals: integrity, trust, fairness, and respect. These ideals work together to empower us to provide value, safety and speed. National Airlines is also one of the world’s premier air charter service providers. Our expansive global network extends worldwide, enabling us to provide on demand service to people or groups at a moment’s notice, anywhere in the world. For more information, visit www.nationalairlines.com .

About Descartes Systems Group

Descartes (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG) is the global leader in providing on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. Customers use our modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world’s largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community. Our headquarters are in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada and we have offices and partners around the world. Learn more at www.descartes.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

