National Association of Women Business Owners, Los Angeles Chapter (NAWBO-LA) Partners With the Los Angeles Sparks #WeAreWomen #WeAreStrong Campaign

LOS ANGELES, CA–(Marketwired – Aug 25, 2017) – On Sunday, August 27, 2017 the National Association of Women Business Owners, Los Angeles Chapter (NAWBO-LA) will partner with the Los Angeles Sparks to create a #WeAreWomen day that will welcome and host 20000 women and girls to watch a powerful three-time world champion team at the Staples Center.

NAWBO-LA president, Schenae Rourk said, “With the generous support of our sponsors from our annual gala, NAWBO-LA is proud to host 400 women and girls including gifting underrepresented youth with an unprecedented opportunity to see a professional women’s basketball championship team.”

NAWBO-LA recognizes that our next leaders and business owners are being cultivated within youth organizations throughout Los Angeles.

In addition to a momentous day filled with phenomenal women and blossoming girls, NAWBO-LA has invited their sister chapters throughout California, including the Inland Empire and Orange County.

NAWBO-LA Foundation Chair Madelyn Alfano will also be in attendance and was highlighted in a #WeAreWomen promotion for Los Angeles Sparks’ social media.

Nikki Barua will be announced as the NAWBO-LA chapter finalist for the 2017 #WeAreWomen of the Year Award. Nikki is a powerhouse. Nikki’s company BeyondCurious, Inc. is actively engaged in the sports industry and helping transform the fan experience. Her purpose and mission to unlock the limitless potential of people and organizations is what drives her to create impact each and every day. As a woman leader, she defies the stereotypes of what it means to balance femininity with boldness, authenticity with vulnerability, intelligence with hear.

Barua is actively involved in promoting entrepreneurship and innovation through organizations such as WBENC, NMSDC, and NGLCC. In addition to being a guest lecturer at UCLA and USC, Barua is the Global Ambassador and Co-Author of the book — Innovating Women: Past, Present & Future. Nikki has been featured in Fortune, Forbes, CNBC and others. She was awarded Entrepreneur of the Year by ACE in 2014 and as Top Woman Entrepreneur in North America by EY in 2015. Most recently she’s been honored with the NMSDC Supplier of the Year and ThinkLA Idea — Boutique Agency of the Year in 2015; 2016 LA Women of Influence by the Business Journals and 2017 Woman of Entrepreneurship by the Los Angeles Lakers and Comerica Bank.

Our NAWBO-LA registration is closed however, tickets may be purchased through the Los Angeles Sparks website for #WeAreWomen.

For more information, visit www.NAWBOLA.org

The National Association of Women Business Owners – Los Angeles (NAWBO-LA) is one of the organization’s leading and innovative chapters since its beginnings in 1979. The mission of NAWBO-LA is to propel women entrepreneurs into economic, social and political spheres of power by: strengthening the wealth creating capacity of our members and promoting economic development within the entrepreneurial community; creating innovative and effective changes in the business culture; building strategic alliances, coalitions and affiliations; and transforming public policy and influencing opinion makers.