National Council of Jewish Women, Greater Dallas Section Expands Healthy Living Program “Food + Fit = Fun” to Vickery Meadow

DALLAS, TX–(Marketwired – February 28, 2017) – Food + Fit= Fun (FFF) is a bilingual, hands-on nutrition and wellness program created by the National Council of Jewish Women, Greater Dallas Section. FFF has already been integrated into the existing curriculum of the Home Instruction for Parents of Preschool Youngsters (HIPPY) programs in the Dallas, Irving, and Richardson Independent School Districts. On February 3, FFF began in the Vickery Meadow area of Dallas at VMLC (Vickery Meadow Learning Center).

The customizable program is designed as a fun, family-centered experience to help combat obesity and food scarcity by promoting healthy eating with limited food dollars and encouraging physical activity. The program includes:

Reproducible manuals, facilitator guides, and lesson plans

Instructional videos

Facilitator workshops

Mentorship opportunities

Online resources and updates

“When I learned that this is the first generation of children who are likely to live shorter lives than their parents and that one in every four children in North Texas is food insecure, I was shocked,” said Suzi Greenman, Executive Director of the National Council of Jewish Women, Greater Dallas Section. “Obesity is a particularly urgent issue in our local community, as Dallas consistently ranks among the most overweight and hungriest cities in America. FFF’s proactive approach is to combat obesity before it begins by connecting with young children and their families to address many of the root causes. The program gives participants the tools to lead healthier lives through better nutrition and increased physical activity.”

“One of the biggest advantages of FFF is that it is customizable. The curriculum can be adapted to any age or training facility,” said Sharan Goldstein, one of the founders of FFF. “What sets the Vickery Meadow program apart from others we are currently doing is that we are teaching the class. Typically, members of FFF train representatives of the organization we’ve partnered with, and they, in turn, teach the class. At Vickery Meadow, we get to teach firsthand, which is more effective and gratifying for our volunteers.”

FFF is also expanding “Eating Well is a SNAP,” a new program designed for seniors. A training session for new volunteers will be held in March.

For further updates and more information on Food + Fit = Fun or Eating Well is a SNAP, visit www.facebook.com/food.fit.fun or www.NCJWDallas.org.

