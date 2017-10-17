National MI Named to Fortune’s List of Best Medium Workplaces for 2nd Year

EMERYVILLE, CA–(Marketwired – October 17, 2017) – National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (National MI), a subsidiary of NMI Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ: NMIH) was today named 46th best place to work in America in Fortune Magazine’s ranking of the 100 Best Medium Workplaces.

Fortune Magazine partners with the Great Place to Work Institute to develop a comprehensive team member survey to identify the 100 Best Medium Companies to Work For. National MI’s ranking considered 74,000 surveys from employees at hundreds of businesses in all sectors of the economy. National MI earned a spot on the list based on its employees’ assessment of the camaraderie, leadership, fairness, rewards and career opportunities enjoyed by all in their workplace.

“National MI is honored to be named to Fortune Magazine’s list of the Best Medium Workplaces for the second consecutive year,” said Bradley Shuster, Chairman and CEO of National MI. “Being recognized by Fortune reflects the outstanding workplace environment we’ve worked hard to create. By attracting and retaining top talent, National MI has been able to deliver great value to our clients, which has been critical to our success.”

Great Place to Work collected demographic and program data from companies, but rankings were primarily driven by employee feedback. To be considered, companies had to meet the Great Place to Work-Certified™ standard and their survey results needed at least a 95 percent confidence level, 6 percent margin of error.

“Making the Fortune list is a tribute to all of our employees and demonstrates our clear commitment to deliver exceptional support, development and benefits to everyone on National MI’s team,” said Mary Lee Sharp, senior vice president, chief human resources officer. “We offer competitive compensation and benefits, a balanced work-life environment, as well as an innovative culture that fosters employee creativity and contribution.”

Outstanding mid-sized employers — as identified by their employees — are far more likely to report work experiences related to retention, innovation and good customer service, according to research by Great Place to Work. The winning organizations also are more likely than their peers to maintain a healthy organizational culture as they grow larger and more complex.

The Fortune award follows other honors National MI has received as a top workplace in the U.S. in 2015, 2016 and 2017:

In April 2017, National MI ranked number two on Fortune’s List of the Best Workplaces in the Bay Area

In both 2016 and 2017, Fortune named National MI to its List of Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance

In 2016, National MI was named by Fortune as a Best Workplace for Women

In 2015, the company was named by the San Francisco Business Times as one of the top ten best places to work in the San Francisco Bay area

Since 2013, the company has grown from 72 employees to approximately 300 employees, and continues to hire at its Emeryville, California headquarters and throughout the country.

About National MI

National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (National MI), a subsidiary of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMIH), is a U.S.-based, private mortgage insurance company enabling low down payment borrowers to realize home ownership while protecting lenders and investors against losses related to a borrower’s default. To learn more, please visit www.nationalmi.com.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/10/17/11G146634/Images/brad_shuster_0912_FinalLg_(3)-6f0d3f38e9e3805f8f3d1268c8f58cfa.jpg