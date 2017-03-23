National MI to Host Leadership Roundtable in Northern California

EMERYVILLE, CA–(Marketwired – March 23, 2017) – Leading industry experts will gather to discuss the current state of the mortgage industry at the Northern California Mortgage Leadership Roundtable on April 7, 2017 at Wente Vineyards in Livermore, CA. The free event is being hosted by National MI, a subsidiary of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMIH) a California-based private mortgage insurer.

Sam Luna, the Single Family Affordable Lending director at Freddie Mac will be providing information on Freddie Mac’s Home Possible® program and the potential it unlocks. Julie Jones, credit risk analyst at Fannie Mae, will be on hand to provide an update on Fannie Mae’s efforts to enable more efficient programs for lenders, while also improving quality of originations.

Cultural Outreach Solutions operations manager Tinia Pina will also be speaking on how lenders can reach currently untapped markets. Cultural Outreach Solutions specializes in helping companies in the mortgage industry better reach and serve multicultural and millennial homebuyers.

Other speakers will include Gene O’Bryan, CEO of Solutions Lending Services, who will address market innovation opportunities; Susan Milazzo, director of the California MBA, who will provide a legislative update; Joe Garrett, principal at Garrett, McAuley and Company, who will speak about the top mistakes mortgage bankers make; and Dana Wasson, vice president of Consulting and Professional Service at ISGN Solutions, who will discuss how to prepare for CFPB and FHA enforcement.

“After the success of our first Northern California event, we had numerous requests to return to the area,” said Jim Pippin, director of product development for National MI. “We’re pleased to host another roundtable in the San Francisco Bay Area with such an excellent line-up of speakers.”

Details of the Northern California Mortgage Leadership Roundtable are as follows:

Location: Wente Vineyards Event Center, Livermore CA

Date: Friday, April 7, 2017

Time: 9:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Pacific

To register for the roundtable, contact Tracy Berry at [email protected].

About National MI

National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (National MI), a subsidiary of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMIH), is a U.S.-based, private mortgage insurance company enabling low down payment borrowers to realize home ownership while protecting lenders and investors against losses related to a borrower’s default. To learn more, please visit www.nationalmi.com.