Nation’s Jobless Rate Rises

CBJ — National employment took a slight dip in June, however the overall jobless rate remains near a four-decade low.

The country’s unemployment rate edged up to 5.5% from 5.4% in May, which was the lowest level since Statistics Canada began accumulating figures in 1976.

Overall, the StatsCan report said the economy lost 2,200 net positions after adding about 24,000 full-time jobs and the losing about 26,000 part-time jobs.

The number of people who identified themselves as self-employed dropped by 41,400.

The factory sector shed 32,800 jobs in June with the bulk of the losses in manufacturing.

The services sector added 30,600 jobs last month following a surge of new positions created in health care and social assistance.

Jobless rate by province (previous month in brackets):

Newfoundland and Labrador 13.3 per cent (12.4)

Prince Edward Island 9.3 (9.0)

Nova Scotia 6.6 (6.5)

New Brunswick 7.8 (7.2)

Quebec 4.9 (5.0)

Ontario 5.4 (5.2)

Manitoba 5.7 (5.0)

Saskatchewan 5.1 (5.2)

Alberta 6.6 (6.7)

British Columbia 4.5 (4.3)

