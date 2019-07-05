Nation’s Jobless Rate Rises
CBJ — National employment took a slight dip in June, however the overall jobless rate remains near a four-decade low.
The country’s unemployment rate edged up to 5.5% from 5.4% in May, which was the lowest level since Statistics Canada began accumulating figures in 1976.
Overall, the StatsCan report said the economy lost 2,200 net positions after adding about 24,000 full-time jobs and the losing about 26,000 part-time jobs.
The number of people who identified themselves as self-employed dropped by 41,400.
The factory sector shed 32,800 jobs in June with the bulk of the losses in manufacturing.
The services sector added 30,600 jobs last month following a surge of new positions created in health care and social assistance.
Jobless rate by province (previous month in brackets):
- Newfoundland and Labrador 13.3 per cent (12.4)
- Prince Edward Island 9.3 (9.0)
- Nova Scotia 6.6 (6.5)
- New Brunswick 7.8 (7.2)
- Quebec 4.9 (5.0)
- Ontario 5.4 (5.2)
- Manitoba 5.7 (5.0)
- Saskatchewan 5.1 (5.2)
- Alberta 6.6 (6.7)
- British Columbia 4.5 (4.3)