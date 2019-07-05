Friday, July 5, 2019Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
Home | CBJ News | Nation’s Jobless Rate Rises

Nation’s Jobless Rate Rises

Jobs logo

CBJ — National employment took a slight dip in June, however the overall jobless rate remains near a four-decade low.

The country’s unemployment rate edged up to 5.5% from 5.4% in May, which was the lowest level since Statistics Canada began accumulating figures in 1976.

Overall, the StatsCan report said the economy lost 2,200 net positions after adding about 24,000 full-time jobs and the losing about 26,000 part-time jobs.

The number of people who identified themselves as self-employed dropped by 41,400.

The factory sector shed 32,800 jobs in June with the bulk of the losses in manufacturing.

The services sector added 30,600 jobs last month following a surge of new positions created in health care and social assistance.

Jobless rate by province (previous month in brackets):

  • Newfoundland and Labrador 13.3 per cent (12.4)
  • Prince Edward Island 9.3 (9.0)
  • Nova Scotia 6.6 (6.5)
  • New Brunswick 7.8 (7.2)
  • Quebec 4.9 (5.0)
  • Ontario 5.4 (5.2)
  • Manitoba 5.7 (5.0)
  • Saskatchewan 5.1 (5.2)
  • Alberta 6.6 (6.7)
  • British Columbia 4.5 (4.3)

@CanBizJournal

Recommended
Alianza Retains Renmark Financial Communications Inc.
Harald Krueger - former BMW CEO
BMW CEO Krüger Stepping Down